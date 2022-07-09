Claudia sued the producers of the Maradona series

The filming of the second season of blessed dream the series about the life of Diego Maradona is delayed by the demands of Claudia Villafane, that felt badly reflected in the first part. the mother of Gianina Y Dalma Maradona sued the producer of the bioseries for misogyny, among other things.

In the broadcast of THE M this friday, Angel of Brito provided details of the conflict between the ex-wife of El Diez and the production company BTF Media, the main person in charge of the series that began broadcasting on Amazon on October 29, 2021. In addition to BTF Media, in the making of blessed dream Many associated producers participated, including that of the star Sofia Vergara.

As explained by the driver THE Mthe production company had promised to show the books of the first season to be evaluated by Claudia Y William Coppola , “something that was stipulated,” he said. But the producer “failed to show the books to those affected”, de Brito concluded.

Claudia Villafañe sued the Maradona series .mp4 Claudia Villafañe will receive a millionaire compensation for the treatment her image received in the Maradona series.

The driver revealed that although he is not aware of the exact figure, Claudia is going to receive compensation of “more than ten million dollars.” And this is because in the series there are “things that did not happen… They were fantasy and were told as reality. In addition, Claudia feels like a victim of misogynistic attacks”deBrito said.

Claudia Villafañe and other victims had repeatedly demanded that the obligation to show them the scripts for the first season be complied with, which did not happen. Now the producer must face a millionaire compensation.

To prevent this from happening again, the recording of the second season was stopped. The producer would be looking for a way to “dilute the image of those affected”, Angel explained. And he clarified that what is sought, specifically, is “Don’t let bad things about Claudia appear”.

Guillermo-Coppola-1068×658.jpg Guillermo Cóppola is also not satisfied with his image in the Ten series.

For her part, the “little angel” Fernanda Iglesias He added that the second season was scheduled to be recorded in 2021, but when the project stopped, the producer had to comply with the contract and pay the salaries of the main actors, John Palomino Y Homemade Nazarenewho played Maradona, and juliet cardinaliwho carried out the role of Claudia.

Iglesias also assured that not only the review of the books stops the project, which would be resumed in 2023. There is another factor that is not minor when it comes to filming: “They are already out of shape from what they achieved, because Juan Palomino put on a lot of weight to make Maradona, now he has lost weightso they have to notify him in time so that they prepare the physical and can be transformed.