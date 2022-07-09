Christian Bale’s portrayal of the divine butcher Gore is a terrifying threat in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Bell was apparently persuasive, with butcher Natalie Portman, who returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Jane Foster, saying that she scared a lot of the kids on set.

It was terrifying every time it was Portman. He told Cine Total “The children were running and screaming,” he added.

“He’s very, very, very scary looking, on top of his excellent acting, of course. But, in that and in between, she was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ It was a simple conversation, which was annoying, because it sounded scary,” Portman said of Bill as Gore.



Christian Bale is at his scariest during this scene from “Thor: Love and Thunder.” wonder studios

According to Bell, it took four hours every morning for an Academy Award winner to become a Marvel villain. He told Total Film that he originally thought he would be in a motion capture suit.

“I thought it would be like sticking some stitches in my face and getting wrapped up,” Bell said. “Maybe it’s awkward in a gray unit, but that’s fine, I can handle that. I enjoy the humiliation.”

“So I missed talking,” he added. “I received a call at 2 in the morning. And then it was like, ‘Oh no, I’ve been sitting for four hours, doing the prosthetics.’ Somehow, I didn’t hear it.



Christian Bale as God’s Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Courtesy of Marvel Studios

In the movie, Gore swears revenge on all the gods after his god fails to help him in his time of need.

While Bill is every bit as terrifying as Portman suggests on screen, the role of Bill may have been more intimidating.

In an interview with Interview, Bell said that he shot scenes with Peter Dinklage, who plays Eatery in the MCU, and Jeff Goldblum, who played the Grandmaster in “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Bell didn’t say what happened in the cutscenes, but it’s believed fans would have seen Gore kill both characters on screen.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is now showing in theaters. You could read our review here.