Chris Pratt couldn’t handle Navy SEAL training

Although actor Chris Pratt plays a Navy SEAL in The Final List, he’s deadly honest about the harshness of real entertainment.

The Serie The Final List of Amazon Prime Video has tried to be as realistic as possible, in fact, the Chris Pratt he has defined it as “tremendously authentic”. But he is also aware that the real training Navy SEALs do is so hard that not everyone is able to finish it.

Therefore, when they asked Chris Pratt if he would be able to live up to the Navy SEALswas tremendously honest:

“First of all, anyone who answers that question ‘yes’ is an idiot. Even if they do believe a little bit, maybe in the back of his head, maybe not, the answer has to be ‘No’. You can’t possibly understand or comprehend what these men go through in hell week, let alone the entire training. So I highly doubt it.” The protagonist answered the final list.



“I think most people don’t have the makeup to do it. I am lucky to be in a position as an actor and producer to be able to share this story on screen. That’s my journey, but I do it because I have a great affinity for men who can really pull it off.”

What is the series about?

the final list follow James Reece (Chris Pratt) like a platoon commander who loses his team in an ambush. Then his memory of his events is unreliable. Unraveling a web of conspiracies, he ultimately embarks on a quest filled with unexpected twists and turns intent on revenge. The Amazon show is based on the popular series of novels written by Jack Carra former Navy SEAL who retired from active duty in 2016, so it comes from someone who lived the lifestyle, and they wanted to pay tribute to that.

The complete first season of the final list Is available in Amazon Prime Video.