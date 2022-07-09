Chris Pratt apologizes to Israel Adesanya for criticism of their fight

ANDthe actor Chris Prattstar of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” or “Jurassic World” movies, had to bring out his kinder side and I apologize to the current middleweight champion of the UFC , Israel Adesanaafter criticizing his work on the octagon last weekend.

Prattwho attended UFC 276 on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the main event of the night, where Israel adesanya put his 185-pound belt on the line against Jared Cannonierthe actor described as “mediocre”, despite the fact that “The Last Stylebender” obtained its fifth successful defense.

The fight was a stand-up affair and though adesanya left no doubt in the heads of the judges, winning by unanimous decision, Pratt was not impressed with the champion’s performance. Before the fight, ‘The Last Stylebender’ emphasized his intentions to add this to his highlights and “show off and show off”.

About this statement from the fighter, Pratt I didn’t feel that adesanya would achieve that and said after the match, “I’m going to say this as humbly as possible, I’ve never been in the octagon,” he said. Pratt on the post-fight show UFC 276.

“I don’t know this game. I’m just an actor. But I don’t like to go out there and have all that talk, and then just do a little bit of (acting). I mean, come on. You have to make that promise of being so badass.”

Adesanya responded to Pratt’s comments:

The champion responded to Pratt Wednesday morning at Twitter and posted a clip from the movie “Wanted” where Chris gets hit hard and the Nigerian fighter added, “Good morning. I’m the man. You’re just a fan.”

Pratt apologized to Adesanya:

The tweet elicited a response from Prattwho apologized to the No. 3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter.

“You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bothers me when people criticize my work, since they have never risked anything. I became a hypocrite doing exactly that. My fault. You are still the champion” the 43 actor wrote on Twitter years old