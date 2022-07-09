Chris Hemsworth’s wife’s super sexy outfits steal the show at the premieres of “Thor: Love and Thunder” | People | Entertainment

The different premieres of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” are overshadowed by the Hemsworth-Pataky family, and that is, Chris Hemsworth attended with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children Tristan and Sasha.

The Australian actor’s family stole all eyes and the flashes quickly pointed at them. The Spanish actress has become an icon of the red carpets with her sexy outfits and suggestive poses where she shows off her slender figure and almost perfect face.

This journalist has already seen ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and tells you what to expect from the new film by Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

Elsa Pataky’s Super Sexy Outfits at the “Thor: Love and Thunder” Premieres

The “Fast and Furious” actress made an impact on her way through the red carpet in Sydney, Australia. Pataky chose to proudly display her worked abs with an Etro design.

The Spanish woman wore a sensual style with the part of the body covered in sequins, with a deep neckline and geometric openings in the abdomen area, wrote La Vanguardia.

At the same time, she highlighted the flowing, slightly flared skirt, which exposed one of her toned legs thanks to its side opening.

Elsa completed her look with metallic ankle strap sandals by Christian Louboutin and a spectacular Serpenti diamond and ruby ​​necklace by Bvlgari.

The “Fast and Furious” actress made an impact on her way through the red carpet in Sydney. Photo: BIANCA DE MARCHI

Days ago, the wife of Chris Hemsworth wasted glamor and sensuality in Los Angeles. The 45-year-old actress wore a bridal look that also followed the trend cut out.

The designer Peter Dundas signed this very sexy long-sleeved piece, with a generous neckline, both in the front and in the back, and a front opening in the skirt. This time he wore the dress with gold sandals, matching his Bvlgari jewelry.

In Los Angeles, Elsa Pataky wasted glamor and sensuality. Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT

Both times, the star let her hair down in waves. In Los Angeles, she went for a slightly more glamorous hairstyle, with her hair parted to the side and slicked back, while in Sydney, she went for a more casual look.

On the other hand, the 38-year-old actor did not go unnoticed and also stole sighs on the red carpet. In Australia, he dressed to match his wife and wore a total black look, with a jacket and pants suit, as well as a basic T-shirt for an informal touch.

The actor did not go unnoticed and also stole sighs on the red carpets. Photo: BIANCA DE MARCHI

While in the United States he carried a outfits much more casual, in a blue suit with a matching vest and an unbuttoned shirt. Two looks signed by Hugo Boss, the brand of which it is the image. (AND)

At the premiere in the United States he looked more casual. Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT

