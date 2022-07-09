Chris Hemsworth reveals that his brother Liam almost ‘stealed’ the role of Thor – The Financier

Can you imagine the character of Thor different? That was about to happen since, although it was Chris Hemsworth who got the role of the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his younger brother Liam was about to stay with himalthough the production saw him very young, which is why whoever stars in the new installment Thor: Love and Thunder auditioned again.

The Taika Waititi-directed film hasn’t explored the multiverse, but that could happen in the future as Chris proposed to his brother if an alternate version is considered. “My little brother almost got the role of Thor. He was one of the first people to get down to business to get the part, so, I don’t know, I might run into him.. That will be fun,” she told MensXP.

Although Liam, 32, was among the five finalists after he was not called back after the audition, they finally discarded him because of his age and that is why we saw him since 2012 in The Hunger Games. Instead, Chris took his chance and tried again.

“They said, ‘Look, he’s great, but he’s a little young.’ My manager then said: ‘Well, he has an older brother’, which was me. I came back, re-auditioned several times and I just had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more motivation because my little brother could and I couldn’t. I had also done a couple of movies between those two auditions, so I had a little more than experience and confidence”, he recounted in Wired’s “Autocomplete Interview”.

Chris Hemsworth doesn’t know if he’ll return as Thor

More than a decade after his debut, in 2011, confessed that every time he gives life to him he is convinced that they will not call him again. “Whenever I play it I think it will be the last time and that Marvel will not want me back,” he told EFE.

The cast shares it with Natalie Portman, who returns to the franchise, as well as Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe and Christian Bale as the villain.