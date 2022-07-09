Chris Hemsworth has several projects in the pipeline, is about to release a new Thor and another one in which he gives life to the legendary fighter hulk hogan, the prequel to mad max (which focuses on the character of Furiosa) and the highly anticipated sequel to rescue missionhis Netflix hit.

But, while all this arrives, the thriller also premiered spider-head and with that he reminded us that he is one of the Avengers with a good list of movies that are worth seeing and seeing again, especially if you are a fan of action, adrenaline and heroes of all kinds.

The Australian actor has around 47 credits in series and movies (according to IMDb) and is currently one of the most popular in the world, and that is because he has known how to choose his projects well. Maybe we won’t see him as an Oscar nominee soon, but that doesn’t matter, his movies are entertaining, and just what we need to end the stress of the week.

As with all actors Hemsworth It has some movies that aren’t exactly great, but there are a few that are definitely a must have on the list.

Chris Hemsworth and his best movies (where to see them)

Thor: Ragnarok (and Avengers Saga) – Disney+

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

For many, this is the best movie of the MCU (although not the highest grossing), this because it bears the comic seal of Taika Waititi and transformed Thor into a hero we do want to see. The film sees the god of thunder trapped on a distant planet, from which he must escape to return to Asgard and prevent Hela (Cate Blanchett), his sister, from destroying everything and causing Ragnarok.

Bad Times at El Royale – Star+