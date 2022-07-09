Checo Pérez will start fifth in the Austrian GP; he took advantage of the sprint to come back

Checo Pérez stayed out of trouble and passed the Haas to move up from 13th to fifth on the starting grid for the Austrian GP

Czech Perez managed to minimize the damages of the punishment of the FIA by finishing fifth in qualifying Sprint for him Austrian Grand Prix and will start on Sunday on the third row of the grid.

The man from Guadalajara had a perfect start from the seventh row, because in the first straight he advanced three positions and after the first curve the Red Bull He climbed another two positions by taking advantage of the entanglements that were experienced in the middle part of the grid.

Despite Czech Perez had a strong pace, was not able to overcome in the first laps to Mick Schumacher, So the pilot of Hass it had the ability to apply DRS, which negated the power the RB18 had.

Czech Perez took advantage of the fight he had Mike Schumacher with Kevin Magnussen. The German tried to overtake his partner and the Mexican applied his experience and on lap 8 he passed the son of the legend inside the curve.

With Mick overtaken, the Mexican quickly put himself at a distance from Kevin Magnussen, whom he overtook on the tenth lap by activating the DRS and again applying a maneuver celebrated by the fans in the Red BullRing.

On lap 12 Checo approached with power to Stephen Ocon and with the power of the RB18 he took the opportunity to overtake it on the inside of the curve to climb to fifth position and have a new objective ahead of him, George Russell.

The 32-year-old driver cut time on the Mercedes driver, but with few laps to go and tires settling into a rhythm, Checo was unable to catch up and the difference between the two remained between 4.3 and 4.8 seconds.

With this result, Checo became the driver who gained the most positions in the sprint race, but he also saw Charles Leclerc, who added seven units, while the Mexican added four. With this, the one from Jalisco adds 151 points and the Monegasque stayed at 145.