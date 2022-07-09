Celta de Vigo ‘punishes’ Orbelín; leaves him out of the tour in Mexico and the US for not accepting offers from Liga MX

The Spanish club does not contemplate the Mexican midfielder for the friendly matches against Pumas and San José in the MLS, as a measure for not accepting transfer offers from Mexico

MEXICO.- The directive of the Celta Vigo keeps ‘deleted’ to Orbelin Pinedaafter the Mexican team did not accept a couple of offers in the MX Leaguethe Spanish club remains adamant that ‘Orbe’ will only be released for sale and has not even considered him to travel to the tour in Mexico and the United States.

Sources assured ESPN that the 26-year-old midfielder will not be taken into account to travel to the match against Pumas on July 13 at the University Olympic Stadium, nor to the one on the 20th against the San José Earthquakes in the United States.

The measure has been taken by the board, headed by President Carlos Mouriño, and the coaching staff, commanded by the Argentine Eduardo Coudet, with whom Pineda He barely played a total of 94 minutes in seven games in LaLiga, none of them as a starter last semester.

Celtic it is clear that orbelin It is not part of Coudet’s plans and the club has insisted on selling the player in this same summer market, despite the fact that he has 4 and a half years remaining on his contract.

The only two offers for definitive purchase came from Mexican soccer, one from Toluca and the other from Guadalajara, both close to 6 million euros for 100 percent of the player’s pass, formerly of Cruz Azul, Chivas and Querétaro.

However, “Orbe” made it clear that his desire is to stay in Europe and, despite the fact that his agent has taken multiple loan offers with the option to buy clubs in the Old Continent, the board of directors of the Celtic He has rejected them because he wants to sell “Maguito” in this summer pass market, or give him up but with options of around 8 to 9 million euros, something that the interested teams have avoided because it is a price above the current value of Pineda.

Celta de Vigo does not consider Orbelín Pineda for its tour of Mexico. Getty Images

ESPN has been able to confirm that in addition to Toluca and Guadalajara, Pineda has had offers from AEK Athens, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca and Levante, the last three in Spain.

The informants said that both AEK, Rayo and Mallorca are still willing to hire orbelin (Levante no longer), but his proposals are for a one-year loan with an option to buy and, in no case, exceed 6 million euros.

“It is as if the player was kidnapped. On the one hand, Celtic he doesn’t want it anymore; on the other, he has devalued it with less than 100 minutes played in a semester and now he wants to sell it in exorbitant amounts instead of allowing it to be revalued in another team a few months before the World Cup and sell it better in a year,” he told a source with current knowledge of orbelin.

“As he did not accept the offers in Mexiconow they are making it more and more difficult for him to leave the team and he is not even going to travel to the tour in America (Mexico and the USA), “he added.

A few weeks before the start of the Spanish LaLiga and most European leagues, the future of “Maguito” remains uncertain.