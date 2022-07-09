Cardi B furiously fans “HITS” with microphone after concert attendee touched rapper during explosive London performance

CARDI B furiously “hit” a fan with his microphone after the concert attendees touched the rapper during the explosive London performance.

The incident happened after artist Please Me lashed out at another fan for grabbing her microphone.

Cardi B, 29, appeared to be hitting a fan with her microphone in a video recorded during her set at the Wireless Festval in London, England.

The video, posted on TikTok, shows the rapper hoisted onto the shoulders of a security guard as he attempts to make contact with the concert attendees.

Cardi sings the lines of her 2017 hit Bodak Yellow as the guard attempts to keep her out of greedy admirers.

As he raises his fist in the air, allowing his fans to finish the chorus when a concert attendee apparently got a little too close.

The recording shows Cardi abruptly interrupts her performance, turns up the microphone and gives an invisible fan a shot.

The concert goer is below the crowd, so there’s no way to know if the hit is related or not.

But it seems that Cardi didn’t appreciate the groupie’s touch.

TikTok fans rushed to the comments section to give their take on the rapper’s turbulent reaction.

A TikToker commented: “HOW IT SHOULD”.

Another joke added, in relation to Cardi’s hit singles as a wall as her mic swung, “don’t miss you” followed by several laughing emojis.

A third fan wrote: “Being hit with a microphone is crazy”.

While a fourth person commented: “You always card [proves] because she is the queen of hip-hop “.

HIT TWO

Moments before fans attempted to try, Cardi pulled back and turned to another concert goer who tried to grab her rapper’s microphone.

The video depicts Cardi B pulling the microphone out of the hands of a grabbed fan.

He takes several shots at the tempted thief before continuing to recite the words of his song.

Apparently, other fans in attendance thought Cardi’s violent reaction was justified as after both incidents the crowd screamed in chants of “Cardi”.

At the end of the performance, a clearly frustrated Cardi B rushed backstage as he greeted some fans in a friendly way.

MORE ATTACKING

Cardi B recently skipped the 2022 Grammy Awards and later made headlines after deleting her Twitter account when fans called her off.

The Grammy Awards are often referred to as the biggest night of music and when Cardi B didn’t show up, a number of fans were shocked and took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

“I bet your kid wouldn’t like you to be on your ass while you make fun of us fans and never drop the music,” wrote one user, via the New York Post.

“My problem is, why get excited if you know [you’re] do not go [to the Grammys] from the jump? ”, added another. “[Cardi B] he needs to take his fans more seriously [because] it’s getting ridiculous, I’m sorry ”.

Furious, Cardi then lashed out at the fans, writing some controversial responses.

“When did I encourage you all? Where and when have I ever done it [give] tips? For example, you are fine, ”she wrote at the time. “I will not [an] prize if I don’t have a new song to perform or my album isn’t out.

The rapper reportedly told one fan to “drink acid”, adding that another can “suck dick”.

“[Cardi B] do you kiss yours? [autistic] baby with that mouth? ”, wrote one user after Cardi broke the silence, to which he replied:“ None of my children are autistic… Don’t project what you have on my fucking kids ”.

As a result of the beef, Cardi then decided to do away with Twitter altogether by writing, “I am deleting my Twitter but for God I hate this fan base of fucking jerks. You have the slow idiots who drag my children all because all of you [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t, fuck?

“When the fuck did I mention I was going? Just fucking stupid. I cannot. I need to protect myself ”.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether Cardi will join the social media platform again, however, a number of users were appalled by her remarks about the autistic community, calling them unnecessary.

