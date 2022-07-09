Camille Vasquez the lawyer of Colombian descent who defended Johnny Depp

The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

The judgment they face Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp has become a center of controversy around the world, however there is a woman playing a fundamental role within this legal dynamic and who has given much to talk about, she is one of the nine lawyers that make up the team that defends the actor, and who has recently had all the attention on her, it’s about Camille Vasquez who has gone viral on social networks becoming a source of pride and admiration for Latinas around the world.





Camille is 37 years old, was born in San Francisco and her parents are Colombian and Cuban. In accordance with new york post the woman who has now become an internet celebrity is associated with a high-profile law firm called Brown Rudnickbuffet hired by the actor for his defense.

After her appearance in court and her unique and direct way of questioning Amber, they have not taken long to create hundreds of hashtags on social networks that allude to the lawyer, such as #CamilleVasquezforpresident, which has accumulated 175.9k views, on TikTok, platform in which communities have been generated that claim to admire Camille to the point of giving her the title of “Superheroine” due to the videos published there where she can be seen in action defending her client.

Education and background

According to information shared by various media, Camille graduated in 2010 from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles. Later in 2021, she was appointed one of the attorneys ‘One to Watch’ from Best Lawyer magazine.

His specialization is in litigation and arbitration, with a focus on the representation of people facing defamation processes, as is the case of the renowned actor. With his role and professionalism, he has delighted the public, who has felt such a high level of empathy with the legal professional that they have made her a phenomenon on the web.

This is how her biography on the firm’s website describes her.”Camille is an expert in formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients”(…) “She also has extensive experience in handling parallel communications and reputation management issues of crises arising from these commitments.

#MeToo

On the other hand, Vasquez is the focus of conversation between women who declare themselves feminists and those who support and defend the movement. #MeToo against the abuse and sexual harassment of women in the artistic scene, since they affirm that it discredits the complaints of abuse that the artist Amber Heard claims to have received.

Impact

The image of a woman with Latin roots, dressed in a suit, defending a celebrity has inspired women and girls who dream of being seen as professionals, especially in the field of law, and for the benefit of the academy where the lawyer has received her training, After inspiring other generations with his work, there has been an 1,820% increase in Google searches for Southwestern Law School, according to scholar education website.

Regarding the identity generated by the Latin female public, in an interview with USAToday the president of the Latino Bar Association, Lucero Chavez said: Latina women make up only 2% of the profession “It’s important to us to be seen as professional and competent, so we celebrate that Ms. Vasquez can be an enthusiastic attorney and that’s enough.”