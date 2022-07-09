Camille Vasquez celebrated her birthday in an unprecedented way and Johnny Depp was the protagonist

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s star lawyerturned 38 this July 6 and would have celebrated it in an iconic way, next to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. At least that’s how it became known in recent days.

She herself confirmed in an interview for Univision that the actor had invited her to spend the summer with him, so she would travel to Europe to see him play with him. jeff beck But how did you celebrate your birthday?

Really little is known about the way in which the original San francisco California celebrated, but a few days ago the TMZ portal revealed that her boyfriend would organize a surprise party for her and then they would travel to the Czech Republic to meet Depp.

The shipping continues

That would mean that the party would have already happened, and right now she and her boyfriend would be traveling to Prague, where the concert will take place.

Camille Vasquez and her boyfriend

Although, it is all speculation since none of those involved have mentioned anything about it. And it is no secret to anyone that the woman in law has tried to keep her private life, so it is very likely that she does not know much about the celebration.





Camille declared for the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ that the actor from fantastic animals He invited her to one of his concerts, and immediately the fans considered that they would meet again for this special day.

“I’m going to be hopefully this summer in Europe where he’s going to be playing, so he told me ‘if you want me to come and look at it,’ said the lawyer who is on everyone’s lips at the time.