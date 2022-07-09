Butterfly haircut, impossible to resist the nostalgia-effect cut for summer 2022

On TiKTok it is depopulating, made hugely popular by stars like Addison Rae And Matilda Djerf, while on the red carpets they showed it off Kaia Gerber, Sydney Sweeny, Sienna Miller, Eva Longoria And Heidi Klum. And also Jennifer Lopez And Kelly Rowland have succumbed to the charm of the Butterfly haircut which takes up the vibe of Farrah Fawcett’s 70s hair creating at the same time a nostalgic but carefree look, since the hype is new but the cut, in the end, is not, since it squeezes, in addition to the Seventies hair, also a little eye to The Rachel of the 90s.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Butterfly haircut, for whom it is indicated

This hairlook it is great for those who want to create the illusion of thicker hair without sacrificing length, and is ideal for this if you have particularly thin and fine hair. Seen from the front it looks like a scaled lob with medium central tufts while, thanks to skilful scaling that deceive with artfully cut out perspectives, reveal XXL lengths in the back. The Butterfly haircut it lends itself well to straight styling but it is above all with wavy lines that it gives its best. Particularly suitable for those with a round face, it has a botox effect because it softens the features and hides some wrinkles. The super combo is when it’s paired with a drop-down fringe, but it can be worn with both a center and side parting.