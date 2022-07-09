Black Adam, the first action figures of the antihero of The Rock arrive

The weeks go by, and the release of Black Adam is getting closer and closer, so much so that the first action figures inspired by the characters of the starring film begin to be available Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While waiting to find out what surprises are in store for us during the Black Adam panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, and of course to see what the cinecomic will be like with The Rock from the long, very long gestation, let’s take a look at these. MacFarlane action figures.

From Black Adam himself to Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, from Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate to the mysterious Sabbac, the villain of the film which seems to be played by Aladdin and The Old Guard actor Marwan Kenzari, the action figure company has already begun to churn out some statuettes, which you can also see presented at the head and at the bottom of the news. What do you think about it?

Written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, and directed by Jaume-Collet Serra, the film will hit theaters next October, after its release (and production itself) has undergone several shifts, not just due to the pandemic. .

But now the world seems to be ready for Black Adamand a revolution at Warner Bros …. Why “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is changing“.