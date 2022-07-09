Billie Eilish and FINNEAS on their parents’ parenting style

Ads

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS became chart-topping songwriters at a young age. Even as teenagers, these two were treated as “grown-ups” by their managers and parents. Here’s what we learned about Patrick O’Connell and Maggie Baird’s parenting style.

How old was Billie Eilish when she got famous?

Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Patrick O’Connell and Maggie Baird attend Billboard Women In Music 2019 | Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Billboard

Eilish and her brother, Finneas, have always been passionate about music, attributing their knowledge of harmony to time spent in a children’s choir. Eilish first became famous with the release of “Ocean Eyes”.

When this song was released on SoundCloud, Eilish was only 13 years old. (She was 14 when the music video premiered on YouTube.) Her brother was also a teenager at the time, with the duo studying at home for most of their lives.

Since “Ocean Eyes” premiered, Eilish has collaborated with Justin Bieber, won Grammy Awards and an Academy Award, and has become one of the most important voices in pop music. She went on to release music as a teenager, including When we all fall asleep, where do we go.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS said their parents “were never” compliant

Eilish and Finneas’ parents supported their career path, even allowing the two to spend the night working on music. FINNEAS mentioned her experience growing up with Eilish and living with her family.

“Our parents never talked to us because we were kids,” Finneas said in an interview with Billboard. “They might have to repeat and explain something more than if they were talking to an adult, but they never talked to some kind of …”

“Condescension,” Eilish said.

“Yes, they have never been condescending to us, and neither are our managers,” Finneas added. “I think our managers communicated openly with us and treated us as peers, even though we were children when we started working with them, we were used to that communication style of our parents.”

Even now, Eilish and FINNEAS have a close relationship with their parents, with Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird, who accompanied her on several tour dates and Eilish who sleeps at home “most nights”.

Danny Rukasin and Brandon Goodman have been Eilish’s managers from the very beginning. During the same interview Goodman said that Baird still has an important role in the decision-making process for these young stars.

Billie Eilish released “Happier Than Ever” in 2021

Eilish and FINNEAS continue to have creative control over their music, often collaborating on solo projects. FINNEAS appeared as producer and songwriter for the 2021 album Happier than ever, performed by Eilish.

The two wrote music for the release of Disney and Pixar in 2022 Turning red. That working friendship is illustrated with “everything I wanted,” which Eilish dedicated to her brother / co-worker.

“No matter what happens, we’ve always been and will be there to make it better,” Eilish said in a statement. FINNEAS and Eilish music is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: FINNEAS transforms Coachella into a 4 * Town concert with the song “Turning Red” “Nobody Like U”

Ads