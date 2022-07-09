Ben Affleck’s daughter shares the same androgynous style as Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme: This is what Seraphina looks like

Jun 30 2022 – 9:00 p.m.



The daughters of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Emme and Seraphina, have built a beautiful relationship since their parents resumed their romance in the middle of last year.

Since then, the two teenagers, like their brothers Max and Samuel, have been photographed on several occasions walking the streets of Los Angeles with their parents.

And everything indicates that the girls, in addition to getting along well as stepsisters, also share the same tastes in terms of fashion. This has led them to become allies and great friends.

Emme and Seraphina’s style

It was a few days ago that the singer announced at a concert that her daughter Emme identified as gender non-binary. Something that the little girl, 14, had already been showing through her looks for a long time.

Emme has had a transformation since she began her transition from childhood to adolescence. Her little girl, who accompanied her mother to concerts in tulle dresses, now prefers to have short hair and wear loose clothing.

An androgynous style that also seems to share with Seraphina Rose, the second daughter that Ben Affleck had during the 13 years of marriage with fellow actress Jennifer Garner.

Both go through the same stage of growth. They have a preference for short hair, baggy pants, oversized plaid shirts, jackets and cardigans. A style that has been marked even more since they became teenagers.

Until now, Neither Ben nor Jennifer Garner have spoken about their little girl’s gender identity.

