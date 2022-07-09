‘Average quality’ anime is getting harder and harder to produce in Japan — Kudasai

On July 5, 2022, the third season of the anime began broadcasting. Jashin-chan Dropkick (Dropkick on My Devil!!). Based on a popular manga serialized in Comic Meteor by Yukiwo Since 2012, this comedy anime shows the dangerous and funny coexistence between Jashin-chan, a devil from the demon world, and Yurine Hanazono, a college student who has summoned her.

The first season of television animation aired in 2018, and the second season did so in 2020. In addition to raising over 67 million yen in crowdfunding for the third season, the company has continued to establish itself as a benchmark in the animation industry by undertaking these unprecedented initiatives.

Finally, the third season titled as Jashin-chan Dropkick X began to be issued and distributed from this month of July. To commemorate it, the Japanese portal Akiba Souken interviewed the executive producer of the series, Kouichirou Natsumeand the advertising producer, Kazuki Yanase. One of the key questions was about the production of this type of “medium projects“And if there are plans for a fourth season. Yanase explained:

In talking about this, I think it’s worth reiterating how tight the current situation is for lower-middle class animation. Broadly speaking, there are six things that are causing difficulties: 1. Physical packages are not for sale . two. The number of sponsors decreases . 3. People do not attend face-to-face events due to COVID-19 . Four. Distribution is delayed due to strict controls in China . 5. The yen is losing too much against other currencies, so it is not profitable to produce outside of Japan . 6. Production costs are rising sharply .

Regarding the former, there are two faults: one is that customers do not buy them or consider that they do not need to buy them. The other is that they are not available at rental stores. Until now, rental stores used to buy tens of thousands of discs (Blu-ray and DVD) in bulk. This has disappeared.

As for the latter, pachinko machines used to be one of the main spin-off businesses, but lately it's been hard for them to buy it. Also, smartphone game companies have stopped sponsoring us and started producing their own animations.

You know about the third. Fourth, I don't know what will happen to Jashin-chan Dropkick, but the truth is that currently, of the 70 or so animations that are made each season, only ten or more pass the selection process in China. So we can no longer make money from distribution to China. The fifth point shows no signs of improving.

Regarding the sixth point, he commented that it is a product of the fact that animation techniques have improved considerably in recent years:

Yes it is. That in itself is a good thing. In my experience, production costs have increased by 30% in two years.

However, an increase in production costs does not represent an increase in profits, since he added:

Yes. It is about selling physical packages and distributing in China, they are the main objectives. As you may have already noticed, There is currently a great divide in Japanese animation between high-quality productions and those that are not. Medium “not so high” quality anime is really hard to produce. The total number of productions will definitely decrease. At its peak, there was an average of around 70 animations per season, but in the future it will be around 40.

Font: Akiba Souken

