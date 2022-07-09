Avatar 2: first images of the Na’vi character played by Sigourney Weaver

Avatar: The Water Sense is starring in the most important news of the day at the cinema level; and it is that after enjoying the first look at the digital character of Kate Winslet for the sequel to Avatar, now comes the first avatar images of Sigourney Weaverthe famous actress known for sagas like Alien either The Ghostbusters, among other. This has been shared again by the Empire medium exclusively worldwide; and along with the new images of his Na’vi character, we have new details about his protagonists.

This is Kiri, the teenage daughter of Jake and Neytiri

Sigourney Weaver already advanced a few years ago that she would participate in the sequel to Avatar despite the fatal fate of his original character in the first installment. So much so, that we already have a first look at Kirithe teenage daughter of the Na’vi protagonists, Jake Y Neytiri. And Sigourney Weaver herself has talked about playing a Na’vi so young: “I think we all remember what it feels like to be a teenager. I certainly remember. She was 1.78 meters tall at 11 years old. It seemed to me that Kiri would feel very strange a lot of the time. she is looking for herself. It was very exciting for Jim to give me that challenge.”

James Cameron himself has praised the interpretive work of Sigourney Weaver in motion capture: “We have an actress in her mid-sixties playing a character decades younger than her Sig thought it would be a lot of fun. She had a younger look, more energy, and never fell out of character as Kiri throughout the motion capture process. She had a glow on her face, lightness when walking and a jovial spirit, ”adds the director after revealing that the actress worked with a group of teenage girls to soak up his personality for the film.

Avatar: The Water Sense opens in theaters next December 16, 2022.

Source | Empire