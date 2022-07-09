At 54, Julia Roberts has the most flattering midi dress

Julia Roberts he did it again. At the age of 54, the actress from Mujer Bonita once again captivates with a dress which refers to the one he used in the famous movie and shows that the dress midi is a super flattering option. Midi dresses, with slit and pareo cut, are very easy to wear. And they are super combinable. They go well with sandals, with boots, with sneakers to achieve the perfect look.

It’s been 30 years since Julia Roberts dazzled with that dress brown with polka dots in Pretty Woman, but since then the actress is one of the references if you are looking for how to wear a dress midi. “As we all know, there are fashions that always come back. And for all the nostalgic women who love romantic movies, you will most likely like this one. dress of the Overthesea brand that shows us Julia Roberts. It’s about a dress midi, with a romantic liberty print with very small flowers and a very seductive cut”, says the designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

If we talk about midi and chic dress, it is impossible not to remember this brown with white polka dots that she used in Pretty Woman.

In addition this type of dress with midi length chosen by Julia Roberts It is a versatile piece that, depending on how you combine it, can be used on many occasions. The garment fits the figure looking spectacular. It is ideal for women over 50, a wild card in their wardrobe.

“This design has the right features to be used for any occasion of the day. If you prefer a more urban option, you can combine it with sneakers or borcegos, in combination with the essential leather jacket, which rocks any look and will look spectacular to go to a bar with friends”, comments Herdt.

And here are some tips on how to carry the dress midi length. “For tall women it is ideal to wear it with low sandals or high boots. And always with short coats that are somewhat fitted at the waist, ”says Herdt. In the case of women who are not so tall, the stylist recommends “wearing it with sandals with a bit of a heel and that do not have a bracelet, since it visually shortens the leg. As for coats, it is ideal to choose small sweaters, cardigans or coats at the waist”.

Julia Roberts’ dress from a Ukrainian designer has a liberty flower print and a front slit that allows her figure to show off.

Julia Roberts, her dress and the war in Ukraine

“One way to support Ukraine is to shop in Ukraine! We bought this on their website to wear in Cannes,” explained Elizabeth Stewart, the costume designer for Julia Roberts in the photo he shared on networks. is that the choice of this dress It’s not just about aesthetics. The design belongs to the Over the sea brand, created in 2016 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

“Dreams come true and happiness comes when you least expect it. And you appreciate it like never before. @elizabethstewart1 and @juliaroberts supported not only our brand, but all of Ukraine. We are immensely happy to be able to communicate with the world and draw attention to our country. All the people of Ukraine sincerely thank you for your help and incredible support of Ukrainian culture and business. You make us stronger and make us believe that nothing is impossible. Thank you for this special day”, they wrote from the firm.

And it was all doubly emotional since Julia she chose the Lina dress, named after the grandmother of the brand’s designer, Kseniya Kramarenko.