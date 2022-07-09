Apps that hack your device and empty your bank account

If your cell phone has an Android operating system, it has many advantages, including the wide range of versions and extensions that you can download to your device. But you must be careful because alerts appeared about certain apps that can empty your bank account without you realizing it.

These applications are helped by different malware that appear in its Premium mode, and help hack bank accounts without the user noticing. This with data from the specialized systems firm Pradeo. Next, we tell you which are the apps that are doing this type of digital fraud.

Which apps hack your Android and take your money?

With data from the firm Pradeo, specialized in cyber security, 4 apps were identified that hack your cell phone and take your money, this only on devices with the Android operating system, here we tell you their names:

Smart SMS Messages

Blood PressureMonitor

Voice Languages ​​Translators

Quick Text SMS

Although the applications are no longer available in the Google Play Store, the devices that already have them downloaded are having the aforementioned effects.

How do they hack on Android phones?

By downloading the application and upgrading to Premium mode, they act as a kind of camouflage in the “tools” section, from there they start stealing data and money without the Android user noticing.

The application that had the most downloads before being removed was Smart SMS Messages, as it had around 50,000 downloads among Android users.

Recommendations to check if your cell phone is being spied on

There are simple ways to check if your cell phone has been hacked or intervened, we give you some so as not to be a victim of this type of fraud.

If your cell phone discharges quickly without having been used and without having previous problems with the battery.

When your data or balance runs out prematurely without having made many movements in the month.

When you see unknown extensions or apps that you have not downloaded on your home screen.

