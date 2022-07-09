Anne Hathaway becomes Barbie

The ‘Barbie’ phenomenon since the shooting of the Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie movie is having its moment, and Anne Hathaway showed it by leaning into the trend yesterday in Italy at the Valentino Haute Couture show. The actress went in a bright pink mini dress from the fashion house with matching platform heels.. With her long brown hair loose and straight, Hathaway posed like a top model. The photos are going around all of Twitter and have managed to go viral.

Some time ago she was asked how she had gone from being ‘the silly girl to the pretty girl’, we understand that because of the type of roles she has done and more because of her iconic ‘Princess by surprise’.

And it is that this is the topic that is being debated on Twitter, how Anne, who has never considered herself that type of celebrity, has transformed over time into an icon of fashion, beauty and respect for her talent. as an actress.

A ‘Barbie’ with the best style in the world

The dress in question, by Valentino, has quite special shapes at the top as a corset and also a minimal skirt but with an evasé structure. She has gone from being one of the most hated women in Hollywood to one of the most loved.

Hathaway’s sin was her perfection. Ours, having made our gift the infinite capacity to hate. Now that Anne has managed to be loved again, we wonder if the next to fall into the spiral of hatred will be Rosalía. We know, C.Tangana is also in the soup, but consommés seasoned with hate have a clear fixation with women.

Getty Images

