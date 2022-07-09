Amsterdam Trailer (2022), Movie with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie

amsterdam is a movie starring Christian bale, margot robbie and John David Washington. It is written and directed by David O Russell.

A bizarre intrigue that comes to us with an absolutely luxurious squad in which we can see Anya Taylor-Joywhich we will also see in The menuto the now famous Chris Rock (the one with the slap, yes), Robert DeNiro Y rami maleck.

Plot

In the 1930s, some friends witness a murder. The now suspects will be involved in one of the most absurd intrigues in the history of the United States.

Release date

November 2022.

Distribution

Christian bale

Christian bale He is an actor known for movies like The Big Short (2005), The Dark Knight (2008) either The Fighter (2010)for which he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Christian Bale was born on January 30, 1974 in Wales (United Kingdom).

Christian bale He debuted very young in the movie Spielberg, Empire of the Sun (1987) and it seems that he liked that act and that he took it very seriously.

He has played Batman (or Bruce Wayne) in Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008) and in The Dark Knight Rises (2012). He has two spectacular roles in Adam McKay movies in The Big Short (2015) Y The Vice of Power (2018).

And let no one forget, he has won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the movie The Fighter (2010).

He has the fame he has (we turn a deaf ear) and he is an exceptional actor.

He has played the role of villain in the latest Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). It seems that he was not very happy.

margot robbie

margot robbie is an Australian actress known for The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), The Scandal (2019) Y Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019).

Margot Elise Robbie was born on July 2, 1990 in Dalby (Australia).

After some roles in teen comedies and others, Margot Robbie became known for the series neighbors until then he starred Pan-Am (2011)…until it came Scorsese and made her the not-quite-good wife in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) -he wasn’t exactly “a saint” either- and the papers rained down on him.

She was nominated for an Oscar for I, Tonya (2017) and for the wonderful Bombshell (2019) and has great performances in movies like Mary Queen of Scots (2018) and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019). and others like Dreamland (2019),

She is also a producer: A Promising Young Woman (2020).

In addition, she is the protagonist of Birds of Prey (2020) Y The Suicide Squad (2021)an unclassifiable but hilarious superhero movie in which he plays harley queenthe girlfriend of the Joker.

He has yet to release a movie called Barbie (2023) -yes, yes, with Ryan Gosling playing Ken.