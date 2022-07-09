Amber Heard would sell expensive gift from Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp

After losing the trial against her ex-husband Johnny Deppthe actress Amber Heard You will have to pay compensation of 15 million dollars.

It was on June 1 when the final verdict on the legal battle between the actors was known. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

The artists were confronted for several weeks, presenting evidence and testimonies that could contribute to the case.

It should be noted that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp They were in court for a defamation lawsuit.

Among those involved in this trial were the renowned businessman Elon Muskand models Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss.

Amber Heard had a relationship with the CEO of Tesla and received a luxurious gift that he must now sell to pay Johnny Depp.

Do you want to know which one?

We tell you.

Amber Heard and Jhonny Depp: Elon Musk’s expensive gift that the actress will sell

when the actress Amber Heard She had a relationship with the South African tycoon who gave her an expensive car.

It is a Tesla Model X, a high-end vehicle that it can reach 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds.

One of the characteristics of this car is that it can travel 628 kilometers on a single charge and has 1,200 horsepower.

There are those who still doubt if this was a gift from the businessman to the actress or if on the contrary it was the same Amber Heard who acquired it.

The market price of this vehicle is $130,000 for a fully equipped version.

Now, the actress has said that she does not have all the money to pay Johnny Depp although the sum was reduced to $10.35 million.

It was his lawyer who made it known that Amber Heard she did not have sufficient funds to compensate her ex-husband.

For this reason, it was also known that there was the possibility of an agreement between both so that she would not pay this amount of money.

What the actor’s lawyer said is that he wasn’t looking to make the money but to clear his namebut details of whether or not there was an agreement were not known.