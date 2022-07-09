Amber Heard Seeks to Vacate Trial in Defamation Case Against Johnny Depp Over Jury Trouble

(CNN Spanish) — The lawyers of Amber Heard they asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial in the libel case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In court documents dated July 8 in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia, supplementing an earlier filing, Heard’s attorneys contend that the information in the jury panel list sent to the attorneys before trial does not appear to match the demographics of one of the jurors.

Juror 15 was apparently born in 1970, but the jury summons was for someone with the same last name born in 1945, court documents say.

“Jury number 15 was not the person summoned to be a jury on April 11, 2022 and therefore was not part of the jury panel and could not have properly served on the jury in this trial,” the memo says. “Therefore, the trial should be declared null and void and a new trial ordered.”

The documents state that the 15th jury and the individual originally summoned to serve on the jury They both live at the same address.

“As the Court no doubt agrees, it is deeply worrying that a person who has not been summoned to be a jury appears to be one and serve on a jury, especially in a case like this,” the presentation continues.

It is not clear whether the court was aware of the alleged error before the trial.

CNN contacted the court and Depp’s lawyers for comment. Depp’s lawyers have 30 days to respond to Heard’s motion.

The court filing argues that Heard’s due process was compromised if the individual was not the same as the one on the list, or if the clerk did not verify their identity.

Heard and Depp were found liable for defamation in their mutual lawsuits last month, but the jury awarded $15 million in damages to Depp and only $2 million to Heard.

In a filing last week, Heard’s lawyers previously raised the potential jury issue, saying the damages awarded to Depp were excessive and not supported by trial evidence. They also accused Depp of relying on “prescribed and judicially privileged statements as the basis of his libel by innuendo claims.”