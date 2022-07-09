Amber Heard reacted to Johnny Depp’s first video on TikTok

Actor Johnny Depp opened his profile on the popular social network TikTok with a video that collects images of his followers supporting him during the trial that pitted him against Amber Heard and a letter of thanks.

“We’ve been through everything together, we’ve seen everything together. We’ve walked the same path together. We’ve done the right thing together, all because you cared. And now we’ll move on together,” Depp said in his post, also broadcast on Instagram.

The video combines images of Depp greeting his fans, banners in their support and scenes from the recent tour of the United Kingdom in which he accompanied his friend Jeff Beck, who last week announced that he will release an album with the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” in July.

THE AMBER HEARD REACTION

In response to the post, a representative for Heard wrote in a statement released by Variety magazine: “As Johnny Depp says ‘move on,’ women’s rights go backwards. Verdict tells women they are victims of domestic violence afraid to speak”.

Depp’s TikTok premiere comes on the same day his attorney, Camille Vasquez, was promoted to partner at the Brown Rudnick law firm.

THE VERDICT

After almost two months of trial, the jury determined that Heard must pay 10 million in damages and another 5 million as a fine, although the judge of Fairfax County (Virginia, USA), Penney Azcarate, lowered the latter amount at $350,000.

In his initial lawsuit, Johnny Depp claimed 50 million dollars for an article published in 2018 in the newspaper Washington Post and in which Heard claimed, without mentioning the actor’s name, that he was a victim of domestic abuse.

Although, in reality, Heard will not have to pay those 10 million in full, as the jury also concluded that Depp must compensate his ex-wife with 2 million for a comment by his previous lawyer that was also considered defamatory towards Heard. In addition, Heard’s lawyer announced that her intention is to appeal the sentence.

It was not the first time that the two celebrities met in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as a “women’s aggressor” and that the jury did not consider defamatory. (With information from EFE)

