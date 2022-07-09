Amber Heard, in trouble: Insurance does not help in his debt to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard You are looking for your insurance company to try to pay the remaining financial amount you owe to Johnny Depp. However, the company rejected such a proposal from the interpreter.

Heard has retained the services of New York Marine and General Insurance Co.

Amber Heard I found in NYMGI the insurance company with the right policy for her. Now the value of that policy he owns is $1 million and it covers some types of illicit conduct, including defamation. However, it is not as simple as it seems.

The trap that the insurance company clings to

Amber Heard is covered by an insurance policy that is within California law. However, she was found guilty of willful libel and even aggravated malicious libel. Therefore, she the company New York Marine and General Insurance Co. can find the formula to break said policy.

The judge’s statement

Therefore, the insurance company only needs the judge’s statement proving that it premeditated the defamation situation. With those legal arguments it would be enough for that protection policy to be annulled.

Heard still owes Depp $8.3 million

An added blow if we take into account that there is still Amber Heard must pay up to 8.3 million dollars in damages to her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Elain Bredehoftlawyer of Amber Heard, revealed that Amber Heard can not assume that amount. Even Johnny Depp could seize his assets to pay for the trial.

Johnny Depp is doing well after the trial

In the meantime, Johnny Depp He lives a moment of relaxation after the trial, where he has been seen in some public act and has even begun to work on his musical career.

In fact, it is expected that in 2023 he will start his tour with his old band Hollywood Vampires in Europe. He was also seen playing the guitar with his friend jeff beck.