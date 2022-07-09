Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is not entitled to $15 million in damages

The legal team of Amber Heard stated that her ex-husband’s reputation Johnny Depp was not ruined by his opinion piece published in Washington Postbut because of the 2016 restraining order he obtained against him.

Thus, in the motion filed by the Aquaman star after losing the libel case against The Rum Diary star, Heard mentioned that Depp doesn’t have “entitled” to the $15 million in damages awarded by the court.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker