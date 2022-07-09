Amber Heard asks to annul the trial against Johnny Depp for a mistake with the jury

Amber Heard’s lawyers asked the Fairfax court (Virginia, USA) on Friday to annul their trial against Johnny Depp for an error when selecting one of the members of the popular jury.

According to the latest documents filed by Heard’s defense, one of the members of that juryand therefore participated in the verdict, was born in 1970 when the file of the person originally summoned had the same name but was born in 1945.

Apparently, the individual who received the summons and the one who finally went to trial were not the same person but lived at the same address, although the letter does not specify if they had family ties.

“Juror number 15 was not the individual who was summoned on April 11, 2022and therefore was not part of the panel and could not have properly participated in the trial,” the attorneys said.

“Therefore, a mistrial should be declared and a new trial called“, they added.

At the moment, neither the Fairfax court nor Depp’s lawyers have ruled on the matter, although they must do so within 30 days, according to the Efe agency.

This request comes after another filed last week in which Heard’s defense asked that the sentence be annulled.

In that appeal, the lawyers assert that the damages awarded to Depp for the publication of an article in which Heard said, without citing her ex-husband, that she had been subjected to sexual violence they were excessive and were not supported by the evidence at trial.

They also accuse the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” of not having met the legal requirements to show that there was actual malicious intent.

That document already mentioned the alleged error about the jury, but they had not used it as an argument to request the annulment of the media trial until now.

The judgment issued unanimously by the jury on June 1 maintains that three sentences written by Heard in his opinion article published in 2018 by The Washington Post newspaper defamed him, although The actor also defamed his ex-wife on one occasion.

So the jury declared the two Hollywood stars liable for defamationalthough it forced Heard to pay compensation of 10.3 million dollars in damages to Depp and the actor only imposed a payment of 2 million.