Amber Heard and her strategy not to pay Johnny Depp compensation

Amber Heard and his lawyers want to open a new case so as not to pay the millionaire sum of compensation to Johnny Depp. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new case of the ex-partner.

Apparently Amber Heard has a strategy up her sleeve to avoid paying the millionaire debt she has with her ex-husband, we tell you what the actress’s next move is to avoid paying Johnny Depp after the judge forced her to pay compensation.

How much money should Amber Heard pay Johnny Depp?

At the beginning of July, the world was waiting attentively for the final verdict of one of the most controversial trials in the middle of entertainment in a hard-fought show of declarations and revelations; Finally, Judge Penney Azcarate ruled against the 36-year-old actress, and not only that, since she also penalized her with a millionaire amount. \

The judge in the case of Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp was exhausted after 6 weeks of trial. Screenshot

Despite the fact that the demand was for 50 million dollars, the Virginia state judge requested that Amber Heard pay 15 million dollars, a figure that by the way the same actress claims not to have. It was said that a good way in which the “Aquaman” actress could get the money was by launching a biographical book recounting all the dark details of her relationship with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” interpreter, but apparently Amber found another way smartest. \

What is Amber Heard’s new strategy to avoid paying Johnny Depp?

Since creating a biography seems like a long-term plan, apparently the legal team of Johnny Depp’s ex-wife decided to find another, slightly faster way to avoid the millionaire debt.

According to Radar Online, Amber’s legal team assures that the article for which her husband accused her of defamation in 2018 had no real negative effects on the actor’s reputation, that is, the legal argument of Heard’s lawyers is that the actor’s career fell into decline 2 years earlier, that is, in 2016.

“There is no evidence to show that the damage to Mr. Depp’s reputation was caused by Ms. Heard’s op-ed. Mr. Depp testified that the damage to his reputation stemmed from the temporary domestic violence restraining order. That order was issued in May 2016, as a result of their separation. And he cannot receive any compensation for it, “said the legal team.

Could there be a third trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp?

Despite the fact that Judge Penney Azcarate, who handled the couple’s case, determined in her resolution that the case was closed, Amber Heard’s legal team seeks to reverse the verdict and appeal the actress’s defeat in a third trial.

Amber Heard plans a third trial or overturn the second against Johnny Depp. NBC

Thus, at the beginning of July, Amber’s lawyers registered a motion that delegitimized the verdict, based on the fact that the trial is “theory of implication”, also assuring that there was an alleged irregularity related to a member of the jury of the trial between the two famous .