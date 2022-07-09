All winners of the Minecraft Championship (MCC)

Have you been enjoying the Minecraft Championships? We are here to take you on a journey through the winners. Here it is all minecraft championship winners since the show started.

Minecraft Championship Champions

Noxcrew, the team behind the Minecraft Championship describes the event as:

In the MC Championship, ten teams of four battle it out in a variety of mini-games that test basic Minecraft skills: parkour, survival, combat, teamwork, and more. After eight games, the two teams with the most coins will meet in a final showdown to decide the ultimate champion.

The MCC started in November 2019 and since then there have been more than 20 different competitions.

MCC 1 – Purple Pandas

HUGE congratulations to Purple Pandas for winning the first MC Championship event!

It was an amazing show with an incredibly close ending and they deserve it all! @Michaelmcchill @KaraCorvus @Krtzyy @King_Burren

Track to find out when the next event is! pic.twitter.com/krjUF23Iat

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 17, 2019

MCC 2 – Aquatic Horses

👑 MANY congratulations to the Aqua Horses team for winning MCC #2! 👑

He challenged him all the way to an incredibly intense ending! The crowns are yours! @realQuig @HBomb94 @Ryguyrocky @MiniMukaYT pic.twitter.com/p9haXeLGTB

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) February 9, 2020

MCC 3 – Orange Ocelots

👑 Congratulations to the Orange Ocelots for absolutely dominating MCC 3!! 👑 https://t.co/1clBo8ozc6

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) March 14, 2020

MCC 4 – Purple Pandas

👑 Congratulations to the Purple Pandas for winning MCC 4! 👑

A well deserved win 🙌@WilburSoot @Technothepig @tommyinnit @Ph1LzA pic.twitter.com/egETWlmS51

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) April 18, 2020

MCC 5 – Yellow Yaks

👑 HUGE congratulations to the YELLOW YAKS for winning MCC 5 👑@Smajor1995 @shelbygraces @realQuig @Seapeekay pic.twitter.com/0HnFDS6IGM

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) May 16, 2020

MCC 6 – Blue Bats

👑 Our MCC 6 winners are the BLUE BATS 👑

A big congratulations to @froubery, @FundyLive, @CptPuffy and @BitzelYT for an amazing win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1IvzbS6lCz

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 13, 2020

MCC 7 – Green Guardians

👑 Our MCC 7 winners are the GREEN GUARDIANS👑

Big congratulations to @PeteZahHutt, @Failwhip, @The_Eret, and @HBomb94 for that amazing ending!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jyNKJdzCgk

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) July 18, 2020

MCC 8 – Pink Parrots

👑 Our MCC 8 winners are the PINK LOROS 👑

Kudos to @DreamWasTaken, @Technothepig, @King_Burren, @Michaelmcchill 🔥

They really brought home the bacon 🥓 pic.twitter.com/U6Hg2dvrvj

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 15, 2020

MCC 9 – Blue Bats

👑 Our MCC 9 champions are the BLUE BATS 👑

Congrats to @HBomb94 @froubery @falsesymmetry @renthedog 🥳

You guys really pushed it to the limit! pic.twitter.com/Wmn47WEdTV

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) September 12, 2020

MCC 10 – Orange Ocelots

👑 Our MCC 10 champions are the ORANGE OCELOTS 👑@PeteZahHutt @Smallishbeans @falsesymmetry @cubfan135

Special congratulations to False for firing the final arrow and winning both September events 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LD6oqtCT11

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) September 26, 2020

MCC 11 – Fuchsia Frankenstein

👑 Our MCC 11 champions are the Fuchsia Frankensteins👑@Dream @GeorgeNotFound @sapnap @KarlJacobs_

Yeah that’s a 100% win rate for Karl who definitely didn’t get carried away 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t4wx1Imo6A

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 24, 2020

MCC 12 – Green Guardians

👑 Our MCC 12 champions are the Green Guardians! 👑@GeorgeNotFound @Ph1LzA @TapLHarV @WilburSoot

We wanted to win on our birthday, but that’s okay… pic.twitter.com/zH6VIwNfW9

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 14, 2020

MCC 13 – Teal Turkeys

👑 Our MCC 13 champions are the Teal Turkeys 👑

@The_Eret @IlluminaHD @Krinios @Punztw

Thanks for making our final so good 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HTsHauL43S

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) December 12, 2020

MCC 14 – Aquatic Salamanders

👑 Our MCC 13 champions are the Aqua Axolotls 👑@wispexe @Smajor1995 @HBomb94 @SolidarityCoUK

Congratulations to all! pic.twitter.com/EcKISxy4D1

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) May 29, 2021

This is definitely MCC 14, but the Tweet seems to have an error labeling it as 13.

MCC Pride 2021 Special Event – ​​Aqua Axolotls

👑 Your MCC Pride winners are AQUA AXOLOTLS 👑

Illumina @GizzyGazza @KreekCraft @Ryguyrocky

One of the best finals we’ve ever had! pic.twitter.com/bKRyINu2kH

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 26, 2021

MCC 15 – Red Rabbits

👑 The Red Rabbits win MCC 15! 👑

A clean 3-0 sweep at Dodgebolt by @Dream @Michaelmcchill @Quackity @sapnap 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lr9l5GU8Rn

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) July 24, 2021

MCC 16 – Pink Parrots

👑 PINK PARROTS win MCC 16 👑@Dream @F1NN5TER @BadBoyHalo @Seapeekay

With that win, Dream moves up to four wins. Medal soon? pic.twitter.com/UwBEJXGzdS

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 28, 2021

MCC 17 – Orange Ocelots

👑 Our MCC 17 winners are the Orange Ocelots! 👑@falsesymmetry @GrianMC @PeteZahHutt @SB_737

Is that the best ending we’ve ever had? pic.twitter.com/cMzFagcSoW

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) September 18, 2021

MCC Rising Special Event – ​​Pink Parrots

👑 PINK PARROTS WINS MCC RISING 👑 @jojosoIos @speedsilverr @xnestorio @BlushiMC

And with a quick sweep on Dodgebolt 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kLdtM2tcLd

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 2, 2021

MCC 18 – Mustard Mummies

👑 Congrats to the MUSTARD MOMIES 👑 @sylveemhm @TubboLive @sapnap @Smajor1995

They are two new winners and a fourth victory for our beloved Smajor! pic.twitter.com/BZEek7vcSE

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 23, 2021

MCC All-Stars Special Event – ​​Red Rabbits

👑Congratulations to our All-Star winners! 👑@Dream @sapnap @GeorgeNotFound @BadBoyHalo pic.twitter.com/VxYPbLIcdz

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 13, 2021

The tweet for this event does not give the name of the team, but it was the Red Rabbits who won it.

MCC 19 – Teal Turkeys

👑 Our MCC 19 winners are the TEAL TURKEYS 👑@Ph1LzA @Sneegsnag @tommyinnit @sapnap

That brings Sapnap to 4 wins! 🪙 pic.twitter.com/5oEZGT4WdP

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) December 11, 2021

MCC 20 – Aquatic Axolotls

👑Our MCC 20 champions are the Aqua Axolotls👑@Antfrost @GeminiTayMC @HBomb94 @5uppps

What an ending! ✨ pic.twitter.com/CaEDLCdD1W

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) March 26, 2022

MCC 21 – Cyan Coyotes

👑Our MCC 21 Champions are the Cyan Coyotes👑@sapnap @Seapeekay @snifferish @KryticZeuz

2 first time winners and our second 5 time winner!✨ pic.twitter.com/Y8m2breHnz

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) April 30, 2022

MCC 22 (Pride 2022) – Red Rabbits

👑 The MCC Pride winners are RED RABBITS 👑@Dream @GeorgeNotFound @KarlJacobs_ @FoolishGamers

Anyone for Mega-Bolt? 🏹 pic.twitter.com/LbcocxhDnP

– MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 18, 2022

Unlike the previous year, the Pride 2022 special event actually counted as MCC 22 as well.

MCC 23 – Undecided

Minecraft Championship 23 will take place on July 23 and we will update this with the winner.

This is all you need to know to stay up to date on all winners of the Minecraft Championship (MCC).

Related Posts

Here’s another look at Minecraft Legends’ Overworld & Enemies from the Nintendo Direct

The Hardest Minecraft Trivia Quiz You’ll Ever Take

Minecraft Legends Announced During Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Minecraft Java and Bedrock editions will now be included in a single package for PC

Minecraft: The Wild Update celebrates its launch with a launch trailer

search to get more