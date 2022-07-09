All about The Terminal List, the new miniseries starring Chris Pratt

In the ending list, James Reece is an experienced Marine of the Navy Seals who participated in all the recent wars. Now his platoon is ambushed on a dangerous secret mission in Syria and Reece returns home haunted by confused memories and hallucinations. He is not sure if the massacre was his responsibility.

Except for the first, long and very violent scene of the encounter with the enemy, more than in the battles, the story of the ending list concentrates mostly on the business of war. It is not about buying or selling weapons, in any case it is other types of weapons. A certain company produces a drug designed to manipulate the memory codes of soldiers and thus presumably neutralize the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Under that formulation, the true intent of the drug is optimize the fighting ability of soldiers regardless of its long-term effects. Katie Buranek (Constance Wu) is a sharp-witted journalist who has been a war correspondent and is determined to investigate the true effects of the drug and the truth of what happened on that mission that cost the lives of 12 marines.

“The Terminal List” is based on the novel by Jack Carr (Photo: Instagram / terminallistpv).

Everything you need to know about “The Terminal List”

After a high-impact start, the series follows the path of Commander Reece who uncovers a conspiracy against him and with an implacable thirst for revenge, he makes a list of all those involved in the ambush. The list defines, like a map, the scheme of the operation and contains some final surprise. Executions are bloody and ruthless.

Chris Pratt, the actor of Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World Y avengers among other franchises, he also ventured into comedy with productions such as Parks and Recreation Y mom. In the ending list the actor changes register as Major Reece.

Chris Pratt shows off his talent as “The Terminal List” (Photo: Instagram / terminallistpv).

Rounding out the cast is Taylor Kitsch as Ben, his best friend; Jeanne Trippleton as Secretary of Defense Hartley; Jared Shaw as “Boozer” Vickers, a comrade-in-arms and childhood friend; and Nick Chinlund as the elusive Admiral Pillar, among others.

The Terminal List is the brainchild of writer/producer David DiGilio (Traveler, crossbones) and is based on the novel by Jack Carr. It features Antoine Fuqua (The seven magnificents, Training Day Y the vigilante) as executive producer and director of the pilot.

“The Terminal List” is an American action-thriller series (Photo: Instagram / terminallistpv).

Charged with violence, unscrupulosity and greed, the ending list is basically a story of betrayal and revenge, with very hard scenes and very well done. It consists of 8 episodes and can be seen by Amazon Prime Video.