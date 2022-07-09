Alejandro Nones, seduction time

He has just arrived from the Cannes film festival, red carpet and center of all the cameras, before he was at the Platino awards in Spain, where his film career extends. Lover of watches and fashion, he was a model in his early days, we live with him his passion for elegance and excellence, values ​​that he shares with Chopard.

How did you experience the international success of the series Who Killed Sarah?

The truth is crazy, there have been many emotions, because at first you don’t understand the dimension of being in 190 countries at the same time, before a project was carried out in a country that if it went well it was exported, and in three years it was seen internationally, today success is universal, it is a reflection of the power of digital platforms with that global reach, now I am enjoying it more, before I was stressed recording in Ajusco, promoting with 35 daily interviews. I understood that it was important to capitalize on success and I got up at 3 in the morning to talk to Europe. I always had it very clear in my head that Who killed Sarah? It was going to mark a before and after in my career. I remember that last year I finished shooting at 8 and I left at 10 for a plane to Cannes invited by Chopard.

CHOPARD Alpine Eagle XL Chrono watch. Total look, Ermenegildo Zegna.

It was a unique experience, when I arrived in Barcelona and saw that even with the mask they began to ask me for photos, they recognized me and when I arrived in France and I see that the recognition continues… I am telling you this not out of ego, but with the illusion of a child little boy, I tell you and I feel things, my skin crawls, a lot of emotion, people from different cultures, different languages, people from Dubai or France. Before, success was seen through Instagram with likes, but not like that live, it was overwhelming. Living all that was crazy, getting to the red carpet reminded me of my adolescence, I felt that something big was happening, but I didn’t know very well, I was wearing a watch that Caroline Scheufele left me, I was wearing it with a guard, and I as a little boy In the car, very nervous, I tell the guard: take my phone and take a picture that will be a memory, because I thought no one was going to take pictures of me, a childish fear, but one of the directors of the Cannes theater came and told me: Can I take a picture with you? Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard were there, it was a special moment and since last year and my trip to Cannes everything was crazy, then the Venice film festival, interviews, photos, promotions…

A real roller coaster and a success that confirms your work and effort.

For me the third season is very good, it is my favourite, things are put in their place, it is the magic of thriller, which plays with the viewer’s mind, and the story becomes clearer. I like it a lot, he says proudly. This success is the result of hard work, but I have my feet on the ground, discipline, desire and being professional are important, but I am objective, and the important thing is to control what is in your hands, the character of the character, study the paper. Life put me in a project and a wonderful team in Who killed Sarah? I won’t say it’s luck, but despite the work and effort, Netflix was able to see it, there are random factors that help and we have to be thankful for it. But I care about what is in my hands. I enjoy everything: movies, soap operas, series, I don’t judge, I always want to be the same professional and the story is the important thing and I want to give it truth, with the same desire for whatever it is, that’s in my hands. If it was promoted, if it was good publicity, or it was the timing perfect that no longer depends on me. And with this series all that was done well.

This success is a dream come true, but do you expect other greats?

The big problem is that I have always been overconfident in myself, I have always dreamed big and the idea of ​​doing things with international stars from all over the world has always been in my mind, I have been preparing for this moment for years. There was a time when I went to live in New York and I told Televisa that with the money from the exclusivity, instead of an apartment in Acapulco or a motorcycle, I preferred to invest in being a better actor and improve my training: I went to learn English, as an actor I have a manager in Spain, proof that my ambition and my desire are from day one.

You have a very careful image. What value do you give to fashion?

More than giving it much importance, I like to feel good, I realized that without a doubt a black suit, a black tie and a white shirt always make you look good, elegance always leaves you in a good place, I would always be dressed in a tuxedo Maybe I should have been born in another time. I spent many years of my life involved in the world of fashion from 17 to 22 years old. Since I can remember, I wore my grandparents’ berets, dark glasses, I was overconfident. And the girls liked it (smiles). I do not like the excess of logos, I tell my soccer friends, successful, millionaires, not to use so many logos because it seems that you are one more saying that you are already in a status…., but if you are looking for an old watch, that is not everyone has it, you can choose a gold one, but money does not make style, the genuine is better.

Before being a Chopard ambassador, were you already a watch collector?

Yes, I was always a watch hunter, I liked to search among the antiques, in the flea market from Los Angeles, here in Mexico City you can find jewelry from 60 or 70 years ago. Now it has become fashionable, but I have been in this for 15 years. The world of watchmaking has always attracted me and I liked it, but without a doubt today the knowledge that Chopard has offered me in seeing and understanding the manufacture seems very enriching to me. It sounds like a cliche, but looking at Chopard from the inside and seeing Karl-Friederich Scheufele’s mission to uphold values ​​from the basics to precision is unique. As well as maintaining the values ​​of the family in an integral way, it is something that surprises me. Also, having the opportunity to see the masters, the artists making hand prints, is unique. I don’t have to learn a speech To talk about Chopard, it is enough to see the passion with which he lives it: manufacturing, design, everything makes me feel extremely proud, being able to meet him and in the Latin American world where Chopard is expanding I stop and explain the differences between what is Haute Horlogerie and what is not. Being invited to the Cannes film festival by Chopard is one of the most wonderful things that can happen to you in life, there you realize the value that this important fine watch and jewelry brand has in everything it does.

You come to the photo session with your collection of watches, which is your favorite?

Difficult to decide, but I could tell you that the LUC Chrono One in pink gold seems elegant, simple, but very strong, it is a watch that I used in the third season of Who killed Sarah? It is a piece that drives me crazy, this watch has a simplicity and elegance that attracts me a lot. You want your watch to have personality, and whoever knows will turn around when they see this watch. The watch has to connect with you.

As Chopard, are you very selective with your roles?

Things have to have a logic, a reason, congruence, I have a line, some very big dreams and I still have a lot to grow and in that vision that I have in my career, having an ally like Chopard helps me, being present in the world’s largest film festival hand in hand with Chopard, a quality brand, together with cinema and good taste that goes hand in hand with me, makes this moment of my life more powerful to continue moving forward. Without borders, now comes the world.

And a complicated Agenda 2022?

Now at the end of the year I am going to Turkey to make a series, which makes me very excited, with an Iranian actor and a Turkish-German actress, which goes hand in hand with my desire to be able to tell stories without limits with people from all over the world. world, is what most attracts me about being an actor.

Another passion of yours is cooking.

Without a doubt, I am an inveterate eater, a lover of knowing places through food, of the culinary world, I am curious and I like to get into any small place on the street, I believe that the world is full of special places. I am amazed by places like Casa Revuelta, a restaurant in Madrid that makes all kinds of cod skewers, that someone dedicates his life to doing one thing to make others happy blows my mind. I like to surprise myself with cooking and what excites me the most is enjoying a meal or sharing a dinner with someone so that they can try new things, “try, try”, I tell them, wanting to share.

You have been a big fan of cinema since you were a child. What actors have inspired you?

Many, from Paul Newman, Jack Nicholson, Ralph Fiennes, Robert de Niro, Al Pacino, Tom Hardy, Brad Pitt, Marlon Brando… I am a movie lover and it is much more than a show or a profession. It has marked my life, my connection with the cinema is very endearing, I will not forget when I saw Il Postino with 12 years or bridges of madison by Clint Eastwood, stories that change your life.

Where do you like to travel away from filming?

I have a very special relationship with New York because it is the place where I finished training as a human being where all the pieces fit together and the person I am today has a lot to do with the time I was there, discovering myself, with many silences. That stage shaped me.

Another key destination in your life is Mexico

In Mexico I live, in Mexico I flow, there are my friends, my family, I could not tell the story of my life without Mexico, I have always been very grateful to this country, one that is very generous, being an emigrant is always difficult, but Mexico it makes it easier, it opens its arms to you, it welcomes you, it loves foreigners, something that doesn’t happen everywhere, I owe everything to Mexico.

