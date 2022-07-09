Alejandro Irarragorri mocks those who criticize Grupo OrlegiMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.07.2022 22:35:55





Alejandro Irarragorrifounder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Orlegi, used his social networks to send an ironic message to all those who criticize the organization for his most recent successes.

The association has received multiple accusations, more now with the two-time Atlas championshipa team that belongs to Grupo Orlegi.

Thanks for Liga ORLEGI, the recognition is appreciated… the impotence of those who don’t know how to win and are torn to explain the inexplicable is amazing. 6 League championships in 32 tournaments ???? let’s go for more! #WinServing – Ale Irarragorri (@Irarragorri) July 9, 2022

The reviews of the hobby reached such a point that they even made viral the hashtag ‘Liga Orlegi MX’ ; this due to the achievements they have obtained in recent seasons in Mexican soccer.

Irarragorri did not stay silent, and instead of ‘hooking up’, sent a sarcastic message to all those detractors of the grouping.

“Thanks for the ORLEGI Leaguerecognition is appreciated… the impotence of those who do not know how to win and they tear themselves apart to explain the unexplainable it’s amazing. 6 League championships in 32 tournaments. Let’s go for more!” wrote the businessman.

Grupo Orlegi has obtained four titles with Santos Laguna and the two-time championship that the Red and Blacks just got of the atlas.

​