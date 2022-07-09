Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera selected to go to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The Dominican Albert Pujols and the Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera, two of the best right-handed hitters of all time, were chosen by commissioner Rob Manfred to participate in the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game, the league reported Friday.

The new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) gives Manfred the power to name one or two players with historical merit to attend the midseason classic. The edition of this year’s American League and National League star clash will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Pujols and Cabrera, two of only three hitters with 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles (the other being Hank Aaron) in baseball history, have more than enough merit to receive such an honor.

“I am delighted that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have agreed to participate in the All-Star Game,” Manfred said.

“Albert and Miguel are two of the most outstanding players of their generation. They have also represented with excellence the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela for the past two decades. Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements deserve this special recognition.” “added the Major League boss.

Pujols, a three-time MVP with 10 previous All-Star selections, signed a one-year deal with his original team, the St. Louis Cardinals, to conclude an extraordinary 22-season career with St. Louis, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The first baseman from Quito is batting .296 with 3,326 hits, 683 home runs, 677 doubles, 1,358 walks, 2,168 RBI and 1,883 runs scored. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2001 and MVP in 2005, 2008 and 2009. He helped the Cardinals win the 2006 and 2011 championships.

At 42, the oldest in the league, Pujols has four home runs and 18 RBIs in 125 at-bats with St. Louis in 2022.

Cabrera, 39, reached 500 home runs in 2021 and 3,000 hits in the current season. He is the first native of Venezuela with such statistics.

In a 20-year career, which includes 11 pre-All-Star selections, Cabrera is batting .310 with 3,065 hits, 505 home runs, 604 doubles, 1,214 walks, 1,835 RBIs and 1,523 runs scored with the Florida Marlins and Detroit Tigers. His record includes four batting titles.

Cabrera won the World Series in his rookie year (2003) and received two AL MVP trophies (2012 and 2013). In 2012, he conquered the Triple Crown of batting of the young circuit, the first batter who led his league in batting, home runs and RBIs since 1967 (Carl Yastrzemski, of the Boston Red Sox).

Despite his age and the physical ailments that have plagued him of late, Cabrera is hitting .308 in 253 at-bats this season.