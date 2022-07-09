After Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet returns to HBO Max with Trust, the platform’s new miniseries

After having delighted ourselves with Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet Returning to HBO Max with Trusta new original miniseries for the platform that the actress will star in and produce.

Based on the best-selling novel by Hernán Díaz (which was published last May), Trust follows the story of a wealthy financier who becomes dissatisfied with a novel based on his and his wife’s lives.

That is why he decides to ask his secretary to become the ghost writer of an autobiography to offer his point of view. Nevertheless, the secretary realizes that he is rewriting history and his wife’s place in it.

Hernán Díaz himself will act as executive producer of the Trust series together with Kate Winslet, whose focus is developed in four genres and four different voices.

This will be Kate Winslet’s third collaboration with HBO Max, having previously participated in Mildred Pierce and in the aforementioned Mare of Easttown, where in both productions the interpreter won the Emmy Award for Best Actress.

Kate Winslet’s upcoming projects

This year we will have Kate Winslet on the big screen again with Avatar: The Sense of Water, the long-awaited sequel by James Cameron that will hit theaters thirteen years after the release of its first installment, where new details and images of the Kate Winslet character.

On the other hand, the actress is about to start shooting Lee, a film based on the life of photographer Lee Miller in which Winslet stars alongside Jude Law. Other confirmed projects of the actress are Fake! and Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin.

At the moment the release date of Trust in the HBO Max catalog is unknown. Meanwhile, here we recommend the best HBO Max short series to watch in a weekend.