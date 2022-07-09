After 12 years of waiting, “Avatar” arrives

Mexico City

After 12 years of waiting, fans of “Avatar” are already close to enjoying the new sequel “Avatar: El camino del agua”, as it will hit theaters on December 15. Although there are still details that have not been revealed, the production shared the trailer of the film and some photographs of the transformation of the new member of the tapes, actress Kate Winslet who it will be a na’viwhich generated expectations among users.

Despite the fact that the first part was released in 2009, it is still one of the highest grossing films in the world of cinema, since “Hollywood Reporter” reported last year that in China it managed to raise 2.8 billion dollars for what was positioned as the highest grossing film in history.

NEW CHARACTERS

Now the production decided to diversify the universe of Pandora and incorporate new characters like ronalplayed by British actress Kate Winslet, who has worked in films such as “Divergent” and “Titanic”.

The magazine “Empire” published the image of the character that stands out for having a furious face as if it were a fight. The post will include special photographs of the film and exclusive details.

Kate’s new leading role as leader of the Metkayina clan is characterized by being brave, as she will fight to keep her family safe, as in the trailer it is observed that she is pregnant.

On the Instagram profile of the film’s producer, Jon Landauimages of Winslet were published while she was on the set of filming underwater.

This second installment was not a surprise for the fans, since it was communicated since 2017, however, it seems that the small advances are left with a good taste in the mouth of the followers.