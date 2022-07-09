Actor Mark Wahlberg asks his followers to pray the rosary on Instagram

american actor Mark Wahlbergwho is a practicing Catholic and who recently finished playing the leading role in the film “Father Stu” (The miracle of Father Stu), has invited his more than 18.5 million followers on Instagram to pray, especially the rosary.

His latest film, which Sony Pictures released in May in Latin America, deals with the life of Stuart Long, a former boxer who becomes a Catholic priest. Wahlberg financed the production out of his own pocket,

Thanks to this film, the gringo star was associated with the Catholic application halloweenone of the most popular in the United States in the category of religious applications.

When the Hallow founders, who are big fans of Wahlberg, heard about the tape, they approached him to find out how they could help others, through him, develop the habit of daily prayer.

“I was really inspired by how open he is to sharing his faith and his morning prayer routine. A lot of the conversations are about how important his faith has been throughout his career,” said Alex Jones, co-founder of Halow.

Thanks to the agreement, Wahlberg recites all the mysteries of the holy rosary, as well as the traditional prayer of the soul of Christ and an invocation to the Holy Spirit. The application also offers its users a series of audio files from the movie “Father Stu”.

About the rosary experience, Mark Wahlberg commented: “I get many messages from people who pray every day and find peace, especially wonderful messages about praying the rosary with me.”

The actor takes the opportunity to invite the millions of his followers on Instagram to “stay united in prayer” and pray the rosary with him on the app.

There are many expressions of gratitude for her testimonial, as well as statements that the initiative she started in partnership with the app is helping people pray more, amid comments on Wahlberg’s post about the rosary.

Jones acknowledges that teaming up with Wahlberg is arguably the biggest and most ambitious partnership Hallow has had in recent months, though the app has teamed up with other well-known actors like Jonathan Romy, who plays Jesus in “The Chosen,” and is one of the main content creators, as well as Mario López who has also created content for the application.