7 Prime Video movies that are little known but you should not miss | Entertainment

In the media, the same movies are always discussed, usually blockbusters, that we all already know. However, it is already known by all that the platforms integrate thousands of movies that you probably do not know and many of them are great successes.

And it is true that scrolling through the entire list presented by the platforms is often quite heavy and we ended up opting for the same as always.

Searching for something to watch has become a hobby in itself and the algorithmic suggestions they present us with don’t help either.

That yes, as we enter the summer months and we are left with nothing new to see, a report like this is more than necessary that goes into the deepest, in this case, from Prime Video.

7 Prime Video movies that are little known but you shouldn’t miss:

Suspiria (2018)

We all know how complicated it can be to remake such a successful film and you certainly have to be very brave to bring back to the fore what is possibly the best horror film of Dario Argento’s career, and the fans of his 1977 film should be very grateful that this version was directed by Luca Guadagninowho clearly knows and loves her.

Well, here we are going to meet the occult, silent but very sinister activities of the faculty of an elite dance school in Berlin, and the unlucky young women who begin to suspect the truth about this place they have gotten into. The use of witchcraft will have a lot to do with it.

“I hope the film feels like a relentless experience that goes deep into your skin to the spine,” the director comments on his version. “I want the movie to function as the most disturbing experience possible.” Add.

We leave you the link to Prime Video.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Roald Dahl’s endearing 1970 children’s novel comes to life in stunning stop-motion in this film by Wes Anderson, nominated for an Oscar for best animation. However, this is not the best of everything, as she is played by an all-star cast of Hollywood’s best, including Geroge Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson and Jason Schwartzman.

This is centered on a smart fox who must outwit three evil farmers who try by all means to harm him and his family.

Before we find a great movie for any summer weekend to watch quietly and have a good time with the family or even alone, enjoying the wonders of Wes Anderson.

You can see it by clicking here.

Carries (1976)

Carrie, Stephen King’s 1974 book, It was his first published novel., and it was certainly a great way to start. Well, this Brian De Palma adaptation was an instant hit at the box office upon its release in 1976 and is widely considered one of the best horror movies ever.

However, it seems that it has already been forgotten, especially with the rest of Carrie’s films that have been released later.

As for the plot, Sissy Spacek plays Carrie White, a 16-year-old high school student with a fanatically religious mother who doesn’t treat her too well.

After Carrie is bullied at school and the students involved are punished, the main bully and her boyfriend plot an evil revenge to embarrass Carrie at the school prom. But be very careful because Carrie has a supernatural secret of her own.and everyone who has wronged her is about to find out.

We leave you the link to Prime Video.

Blackfish (2013)

Let’s go with a great documentary: Blackfish. And it is that here we are going to find the cinema like way to raise awareness throughout the world and is to applaud.

Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s disturbing documentary, Blackfish, sheds light on the controversial practice of keeping orcas in captivity, highlighting the story of one in particular, Tilikum, an orca performing at SeaWorld Orland, responsible for the deaths of three humans between 1991 and 2010.

They will go through Tilikum’s life since his capture in Iceland and he argues that killer whales are intelligent and sentient beings that should not live in tanks or be used for human entertainment. Of course you have to see it

You can take a look at it by clicking here.

Train to Busan (2016)

Possibly few movies are better in the horror genre than those made in Korea. And it is that, they go from the deeply psychological to the disturbingly supernaturall, going through creepy monsters and much more with hardly any ruffles and with great mastery.

“Train to Busan” is a great example of this and is one of a kind because it adds a bullet train, which it mixes with zombies. As for the plot, Seok-woo (Gong Yoo), already well known throughout the world for his role in The Squid Game, is a businessman and divorced father in Seoul who tries to take his young daughter home from his mother in Busan.

The problem is that the trip is going to be somewhat moved. When a apocalyptic zombie outbreak begins to spread rapidly across the country, hell breaks loose. A passenger gets infected and before you know it, the train is overrun.

It is a great movie highly recommended to see, so we leave it linked.

Being the Ricardos (2021)

In Aaron Sorkin’s dramatized biographical film, we delve into the ins and outs of Lucy (Nicole Kidman) and Desi (Javier Bardem), on set and in their personal lives, during the week of production of an episode of this sitcom, while they will put each other to the test in front of a large audience.

We talk no more and no less than the sitcom I Love Lucy, that Lucille Ball, one of the greatest comediennes of all time, starred alongside her husband Desi Arnaz. It aired from 1951 to 1957 and is considered one of the most innovative television programs in history, as it pioneered production techniques and format that are still used.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, here.

One Night in Miami… (2020)

We are facing a fictional movie but about an event that actually happened: a meeting between Cassius Clay, who that same night had just beaten Sonny Liston for the world championship, Malcolm X, the singer Sam Cooke and the star of the American football Jim Brown.

It is known that the purpose of this meeting was neither more nor less than to enjoy each other’s company, debate and discuss their role in changing black America. This is why we are going to see a film full of history represented by great heavyweights of culture.

The film will also mix sequences of their individual lives and achievements with scenes of them together, trying to recreate what humanity would have been like if they had come together more often for that common goal.

Here is the link.