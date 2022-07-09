5 new features coming to WhatsApp very soon

WhatsApp and the 5 new functions that will arrive very soon

Today we will let you know the 5 news that will arrive in the WhatsApp application in the next few days and that will undoubtedly be of interest to you, so keep reading so you don’t miss them.

If you want to have the latest news within the famous application of Messenger service WhatsApp, this time we will let you know which ones will arrive in the coming weeks.

Everything seems to indicate that these novelties are gradually reaching WhatsApp and it is being renewed for all its users.

It should be noted that through it you can not only send messages, but it will soon allow you to do things that you couldn’t even do on your cell phone before.

And although at the moment the exact day on which you are modifications They will be on WhatsApp, according to the WABeta Info portal, they are already in a beta state, that is, they are being tested only on a few lucky users.

So without further ado, here is the list of new features within the famous messaging app:

1 Hide “online” The WhatsApp messaging application is expected to allow you to hide that you are connected, something that we can do as long as we have airplane mode active. two Open your WhatsApp account on another phone This function will be present first in those who use WhatsApp Business because companies are the ones that receive offers all the time. 3 Delete messages up to two days after they are sent If a few minutes is not possible, then WhatsApp will give you two days. This as long as the other person has not opened the message. 4 More ways to react Like Facebook Messenger and Instagram, WhatsApp allows you to react with only 5 emojis, but the number is expected to increase. 5 many emojis Like every year end, WhatsApp tends to add more emojis for you to use with all your friends. The icons will depend directly on Unicode.