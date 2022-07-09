4 contestants “rumors” who died young and tragically

Ads

Getty Vigil.

Being a contestant on “The Voice” is a dream come true for many. However, for some, the dream ended in a nightmare. Since the NBC show aired in 2011, four talented young contestants have met tragic ends.

Anthony Riley: Season 8: Suicide

Anthony Riley is known for having one of the four fastest chair turns in the history of “The Voice”. He sang James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good)” with such force that the coaches, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell Williams, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, all played in seconds.

Riley opted for Team Pharrell. He made it through the battle round but voluntarily withdrew from the competition for unknown health reasons. According to Parade, “He is said to have done so to be admitted to rehab after struggling with addiction.”

Though those rumors were never confirmed, Riley committed suicide at the age of 28 and died on June 5, 2015, according to Billboard. The outlet also states that “Before joining the show, Riley was a popular street performer in his native Philadelphia.”

Christina Grimmie: Season 6: Murder

Grimmie was an Internet hit singer before auditioning for “The Voice” in 2014. Like Riley, Grimmie was also a four-chair shift. Her portrayal of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” thrilled coaches Adam Levine, Shakira, Usher and Blake Shelton.

Grimmie ended up in Team Adam where she made it up to third place in the competition. Sadly, her life was cut short two years later when she was shot and killed by a stalker after a concert. The killer, 22-year-old Kevin James Loibl, shot Grimmie twice before pointing the gun at himself and committing suicide. Her brother, Marcus, witnessed it all unfold.

The official police report states: “As Christina greeted fans and signed autographs, Marcus saw ‘some guy’ approach her, then heard several gunshots. Christina fell to the ground and Marcus immediately “grabbed the boy”, but after he managed to free himself, the suspect pointed the gun to his head and fired. Marcus later confirmed that “100%” the person who shot Christina is the same person who shot herself. “

Grimmie died at Orlando Hospital about five hours later, according to USA Today. His family founded the Christina Grimmie Foundation “to create a community of empathy and support for families affected by the devastating effects of gun violence” in 2017.

Beverly McClellan: Season 1: Cancer

In the inaugural season of “The Voice” in 2011, Beverly McLellan impressed coaches and audiences with her raspy rock star voice. Her blind audition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart” earned her a round of two chairs from Christina Aguilera and Adam Levine.

McLellan has chosen to be part of Team Christina. She made it to the final live night and, like Grimmie, she made it third overall, according to Parade. The Tennessee native died in 2018 at the age of 49, less than a year after she was diagnosed with endometrial cancer. She was survived by her wife, Monique, Deadline reports.

Janice Freeman Season 13: Blood Clot / Lupus

The most recent tragic death in The Voice family was that of 33-year-old Janice Freeman. The soulful singer joined Miley Cyrus ‘team after wiping out the coach with her version of Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive”. Her surprise elimination in Round 11 stunned the fans.

According to Lupus.org.uk, Freeman passed away on March 2, 2019, “from combined complications of lupus and bronchial infection, her rep said.” Parade describes the cause of her death as “a blood clot that had made its way to the heart from a bout of pneumonia.” Parade also reports that Freeman’s coach Miley Cyrus “has sworn to support her husband and daughter who she left behind.”

READ NEXT: “Voice” mentor “slams the brakes” on world tour for mental health reasons

Ads