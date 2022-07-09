3 James Caan movies to watch, besides “The Godfather”

james caan He has died at the age of 82. The iconic actor belonged to a remarkable generation where names like Dustin Hoffmann, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, Robert DeNiroamong others, were a common thing in the corridors of Hollywood.

Our film critic, Jose Antonio Valdes Pena, remember that Caan was an actor who liked commercial cinema, Hollywood. He always had a strong, friendly, personable presence: “A pretty athletic guy in his youth who always played tough guy characters.”

“It was very surprising, at the end of his career, to see him in comedies, even in Christmas movies like “El duende”, where he played the role of a cursed businessman.” Jose Antonio Valdes Pena.

James Caan movies you must see

1. Cinderella Liberty (1972)

The story revolves around the love that is born between a sailor passing through a city and a prostitute, played by Marsha Mason.

“A very ’70s movie, directed by Mark Rydell. Love relationships were no longer seen from the perspective of melodrama, but of solitudes that complement each other. Jose Antonio Valdes Pena.

see more RIP James Caan – the iconic roles will always be iconic, but for me, his best work is the incredible tenderness he brings to CINDERELLA LIBERTY, extremely worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/5OwfgkVbuj — K8 Hagen 🦂 (@thathagengrrl) July 7, 2022

2. The Godfather (1972)

The first installment of “The Godfather” is “mythological”, considers our film critic. In it, Francis Ford Coppola directed james caan In the role of Santino “Sonny” Corleone.

“‘Sonny’ was the ‘broncuso’ son who speaks his mind, impulsive, which, in the end, does nothing good for an empire like the Corleone.” Jose Antonio Valdes Pena.

“Sonny” was one of the most important characters in James Caan’s entire career, which gave him his only Oscar nomination as best supporting actor.

3. My Profession: Thief (1981)

In hands of Michael Mannone of the great architects of the modern thriller, James Caan plays a typical character of classic film noir: a veteran jewel thief who wants to retire with his girlfriend to live quietly, but, first, he accepts one last job from a mobster who “is not going to want to let him off the payroll,” recalls Valdés Peña.

“Our character will have to walk the streets, at night, to try to save his life” Jose Antonio Valdes Pena.

4. Misery (1990)

James Caan, plays the writer paul sheldonwho falls into a celebrity’s worst nightmare at the hands of her number one fan, “played by the always very interesting, devious and delightfully wicked Kathy Bates,” notes our film critic.

The film, an adaptation of a play by Stephen Kingrevolves around a writer who is kidnapped by his fan, which ends up becoming a story of terror, perversity and confinement.

“A great performance by James Caan and Kathy Bates, deserving of the Oscar for best actress for this film back in 1991″. Jose Antonio Valdes Pena.