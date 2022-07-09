$ 200,000 Drake’s search for a flawless piece of LeBron James’ NBA career ended in disappointment

Ads

Millionaires like Drake are used to getting what they want, but in the case of a rare LeBron James basketball card, the musician was disappointed. The card sold for $ 2.4 million, so who ended up with the coveted card?

Drake | Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Why the LeBron James card is so rare

The card was a 2020-21 limited edition Panini Flawless Triple Logoman patch card that features three NBA logo patches of the teams James has played over the years: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

James’s patch card is reportedly worth between $ 3 million and $ 5 million and was recently auctioned off at a Goldin auction. Goldin is famous for its memorabilia auctions. The card’s $ 2.5 million price tag marks the highest selling price for a card that was withdrawn and sold in the same year.

Goldin founder and executive chairman Ken Goldin shared that “paper is the undisputed holy grail of modern cards,” according to USA Today. It is one of only five triple Logoman cards, but James’s is the only one dedicated to a single player.

Other cards in the lot include Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

LeBron James’ hunt for paper

RELATED: Inside Drake’s new 22-bathroom mansion, formerly owned by Robbie Williams

People have been attempting to hunt down these rare cards in recent months, including Drake. The rapper reportedly bought 14 boxes of basketball cards in an attempt to find James’ card, spending more than $ 200,000 on the cards.

Others have turned the paper search into a treasure hunt. Whatnot gave away the James card, saying they would buy a Lamborghini Huracan for anyone who found the card on their platform.

What does Drake spend his millions on?

Unfortunately, Drake didn’t end up with the card. Instead, the card was found by three collectors of the Backyard Breaks company in May of this year. The rapper may have invested a lot of money to find his one-of-a-kind card, but collecting cards isn’t the only thing he spends his millions on. The rapper has a net worth of $ 180 million and spends his money on many luxury items.

Drake has his own private jet, paying $ 100 million for a Boeing 676, plus another $ 280 million for customizing the plane. He also spends a lot on luxury cars. The rapper owns vehicles that include a Bentley Continental GTC W12, a Mercedes Maybach G 650, a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Rolls Royce Wraith, and a Ferrari Laferrari.

The rapper also owns many properties, including a $ 150 million home in his native Toronto and a $ 7 million home in Los Angeles. Drake may not be done with LeBron James’ treasured triple patch card, but the rapper has plenty of other cool things to spend his money on.

RELATED: Drake just lost over $ 230,000 on a bet

Ads