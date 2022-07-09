16 years after its premiere: 7 curiosities you didn’t know about El Diablo Viste a la Moda

If we talk about iconic films, we must name El Diablo Viste a la Moda and this film captivated street style lovers with its exclusive clothes, in addition to the outstanding performance of Anne Hathaway, meryl streep Y Emily Blunt.

This film turns 16 today since its premiere and is consecrated as one of the favorites, raising 326 million dollars, a millionaire figure. So here at Duplos we bring you some of its best curiosities.

1. meryl streep played Miranda Priestley and many think that her character is inspired by Anna Wintour, editor/director of Vogue, but this is not the case, since her role is based on Liz Tilberis, editor of Harper’s Bazaar. And actually, it was Meryl’s idea to dye her hair white to play her.

Publisher of Harper’s Bazaar.

2. Meryl Streep came close to turning down her role in the film due to an offer, which she told Variety was “a little below my real value for the project.” Mind you, obviously the producers wanted her in the movie. paper so they doubled the offer.”I was 55 years old and had just learned, very late, to stand firm when I wanted something,” he said at the time.

Official image of the film.

3. Anne Hathaway was not the first choice to play Andy and that the Fox studio was looking for someone with more experience taking into account Rachel McAdams, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson and Kirsten Dunst, however Anne insisted and insisted and finally stayed, In addition to the support you gave meryl streep who recommended her after seeing her participation in the movie “Secret on the Mountain”.

4. Gisele Bündchen was the only model who agreed to be part of the franchise and fashion brands were somewhat afraid of appearing in The Devil Wears Pradasince it was said that the story would be inspired by Anna Wintour, however, as you read earlier, they were based on the editor of Harper’s Bazaar.

The model Gisele Bundchen.

5. What relationship does Clint Eastwood have with fashion? Nothing, but Meryl confessed to Variety that she was also inspired by the actor because “he never, ever raises his voice, and everyone has to get close to hear him. This automatically makes you the most powerful person in the room. But he is not funny. I stole that from Mike Nichols.”

6. Not only was Streep the favorite to play Miranda Priestly and within this there were names like: Jennifer Aniston, Kim Basinger, Cameron Diaz, Heather Graham, Angelina Jolie, Lisa Kudrow, Helen Mirren, Gwyneth Paltrow, Michelle Pfeiffer, Julia Roberts and Meg Ryan.

Andy Sachs, main role of the tape.

7. On the first day of recording, meryl streep hugged Anne Hathaway commenting on his happiness to work with her, but then he explained that this would be the last moment to say something nice to him, since later he did not speak to her again to get into his Miranda character, obviously nothing against Hathaway. Very professional!

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

