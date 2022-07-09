10 tapes to celebrate Tom Hanks on his 66th birthday

MEXICO CITY, July 9 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Tom Hanks can boast many things, including being one of the few actors who have received an Oscar two years in a row, but it is not for less, his good boy image opened the gates of Hollywood when he was 25 years old.

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks was born in Concord, California, on July 9, 1956 and after his foray into the cinema, other low-budget projects followed until his first blockbuster came in 1988 with the film “Big”, a sitcom that It produced profits of about 151 million dollars and whose production cost was around 18 million dollars.

From there, the triumphs and recognitions for this American actor continued and to celebrate his 66 years, we make a recount of Tom Hanks’ must-see films.

1. “Philadelphia” (1993)

It earned him his first Oscar for best actor. In this film he plays a young lawyer who is fired from the firm where he works after learning that he has AIDS. It featured performances by Denzel Washington and Antonio Banderas.

2. “Forrest Gump” (1994)

His second Oscar was thanks to his portrayal of Forrest Gump, a young man with a slight mental retardation who manages to survive in the world thanks to the values ​​instilled by his mother and the advice of his friend. Sally Field, Gary Sinise and Robin Wright also participated in the film.

3. “Saving Private Ryan” (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film tells the story of some American soldiers who, in the midst of World War II, seek to rescue a soldier. They performed alongside Hanks, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Barry Pepper and Bryan Craston.

4. “A league of their own” (1992)

This comedy takes place in the middle of World War II, when all the men went to fight in the United States, they decide to create a women’s baseball league that soon captured the attention of the public and sponsors. Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Lori Petty performed.

5. “The green mile” (1999)

Based on a novel by Stephen King, it is one of the films most remembered by the public, not so much for the role played by Tom Hanks (Paul Edgecomb), but for “John Coffey”, as the coffee, played by Michael Clarke. Davir Morse, Sam Rockwell, Michael Jeter and James Cromwell performed.

6. “Cast Away” (2000)

All the weight of the film fell on Tom Hanks, who gave life to a shipwrecked man who seeks to survive on a desert island and whose only companion is a ball whom he calls “Mr. Wilson”.

7. “The Terminal” (2004)

Based on the story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, a man who was stranded for eight years at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. This adaptation was set in an airport in the United States and narrates how the character survives, makes friends, works and falls in love during the years that he was stranded at the airport.

8. “The Da Vinci Code” (2006)

Hanks played a Harvard professor looking to solve a crime from the works of Leonardo da Vinci. The story was based on the novel by Dan Brown.

9. “The Polar Express” (2004)

This animated Christmas film tells the story of children who will visit Santa Claus at the North Pole, but must board a train. The animation greatly respected the characteristics of the actors who gave him a voice, including Tom Hanks.

10. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (2019)

One of the most recent films of Hanks, who personifies Fred Rogers, a television presenter for children who manages to make a journalist think who was looking for a sensational story at the expense of Rogers.



