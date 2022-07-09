▷ They are headlines Saturday #9Jul

As of Saturday, July 9, 2022

Amuay refinery resumed operations after blackout

Dust from the Sahara will arrive in Venezuela next Sunday, says meteorologist

Long delays in investigations into human rights violations in Venezuela according to Bachelet

Steel and Supracaracas workers join protests against Onapre

Ocariz from Bolívar: Chavismo destroyed the CVG and its workers

Guaidó: With unity and the exercise of the majority we can defeat the dictatorship

Private schools will increase tuition costs due to increased operating expenses

Alfredo Cohen: Sambil La Candelaria will be inaugurated in November

They will request a vaccination card against covid-19 from passengers on the La Guaira-Margarita ferry

COSimonovis denounced that Douglas Rico ordered not to investigate the death of the CICPC official where they reveal details of the autopsy carried out confirming “mechanical suffocation by submersion”, during torture at the DGCIM

It was ruled that he reimburse the Central Bank whose authorities Guaidó has appointed the amount of £400,000, in addition to the fees and expenses of the process, the amount of which could exceed one million dollars, Infobae reports.

Digitel users denounced arbitrary suspension of 2G and 3G services.

The AVON union sent a communication to Maduro where he raised the labor dispute.

Trino Márquez: “Maduro’s support for the invasion of Ukraine is an obscenity and a shame for Venezuela.”

Alert in Zulia: more than 150 thousand hectares are under water and producers do not know what to do

Sealing of passports is maintained at Táchira customs, despite failure in the Saime system

The Court of England recognizes Guaidó, and requires Maduro to repay money to the BCV, in the legal case for Venezuelan gold.

Canada raised its voice against the murder of the Venezuelan indigenous leader, Virgilio Trujillo and asked for justice

SAV detected polyps in 42% of patients seen during colon cancer screening.

The LXXVIII Annual Assembly of Fedecamaras will be held in Mérida on July 14 and 15. VID-19 in Venezuela‌‌ 169 new cases and 0 deaths

Chavista VenAsamblea plans to designate the birth of Hugo Chávez as a “national holiday”

Venezuelan drug trafficker wanted by justice for more than 11 years fell in Spain

Venezuelan will become royalty after getting engaged to the princess of Jordan

Mayi Cumare was transferred to court to try her for the murder of Carlos Lanzezuela will occupy the Vice Presidency of the General Assembly of UNESCO

In May 2022, the number of Venezuelans who crossed the Darién Gap tripled compared to April

Several sectors of Guajira have been without power for more than 13 hours

Venezuelan drowned in the Rio Grande trying to reach the US

Sutelara: More than 80% of the institutions of the Lara state are deteriorated

Industrialists from the state of Aragua demand that the Fiscal Stamp Law be revised and denounce unsustainable fiscal greed

Failures in public services affect the country’s schools

Covid attacks again in Venezuela: relaxation of measures and misinformation trigger infections

In Lara, 302 power outages were recorded during the month of June

Laser Airlines canceled flights to the Dominican Republic scheduled for this July 9

Fedecamaras Táchira: Reopening of the border could generate more than 4 thousand direct jobs

Felipe Capozzolo: The economic system is exhausted in Venezuela

Dollar: 5.57 Bs/$ – Parallel Average: 5.80 Bs/$ – Bitcoin 22,093.00 USD

Jhonnathan Marín, Chavista mayor of the Guanta municipality, pleaded guilty in a trial in the USA to receiving 3.8 million dollars in bribes from one of his partners. The objective was for the former official to move his influence and divert oil contracts in favor of this person, who has not been identified until now.

He was forced to resign as mayor of Guanta in 2017 and flee the country. Later, in 2020, the comptroller of the republic, Elvis Amoroso, announced his political disqualification for 15 years.

It is worth noting that Marín, who began in the political movement in 2002 and who came to work as a driver for the current mayor of the Sotillo municipality, Nelson Moreno, has an arrest warrant against him for improper fraudulent embezzlement and criminal association.

“Those 3.8 million dollars that he acknowledges having received as bribes is a grain of sand on a beach in the Caribbean Sea, compared to the volume of corruption in which he is involved,” González said in a press release.

international

Former terrorist leaders of ETA are prosecuted for a murder that shocked Spain in 1997

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it has reconvened its Emergency Committee to assess the evolution of the monkeypox outbreak, which is already present in 59 countries with more than 6,000 confirmed cases.

The pound sterling rose this Thursday against the dollar and traded at 1.20

The euro sank against the dollar to the lowest levels in 20 years. and remained below $1.01

In Ukraine, the situation in occupied Sievierodonetsk is on the verge of a humanitarian disaster and the city is extensively looted by Russian troops, according to the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk, Serhai Haidai.

One year after the assassination of the Haitian president, the investigation remains stalled. The facts remain unclear

JPMorgan: Oil could hit $380 a barrel if West imposes caps on Russian crude

Josep Borrell: “Putin should stop the war to avoid food calamity”.

Sergei Lavrov left the G20 summit after failing to withstand criticism for the invasion of Ukraine

Guterres asks the G20 for measures in the face of the climate and food crisis

Ukraine denounced that Russia burns wheat fields and puts world food security at risk

Blinken to Lavrov: “Why are you blocking the ports? Let the grain out of the Ukraine.”

Biden signed an executive order to protect access to abortion in the US.

Widow swore revenge on Putin: Her Russian husband was killed by the fearsome Chechens

Mexico and the US return almost a hundred migrants to Cuba

The war in Ukraine has so far destroyed 7,000 kilometers of railways

The chain that replaced McDonald’s in Russia is running out of French fries due to sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Nicaragua: Daniel Ortega’s regime increases its hunt against the media and jails two other press workers.

Taiwan denounced a new incursion of Chinese fighter planes over its airspace.

Japan. The one arrested for Abe’s death: unemployed and former member of the armed forces.

Finance companies and others move to Miami, creating a boom and growing pains.

Elon Musk will no longer buy Twitter

Twitter to sue Musk to enforce purchase agreement

Twitter claims that it is removing at least a million “spam” accounts every day.

Analysts estimate that inflation in Argentina for this 2022 would be at 76%

Canada paralyzes after a major interruption of the telephone network and the Internet

Peru will facilitate validation of professional titles to Venezuelans

Venezuelans with TPS will be able to adjust their status and apply for permanent residence in the US

Mexico and the US return almost a hundred migrants to Cuba

Elon Musk cancels the deal to buy Twitter

Russia evacuated more than 24 thousand people from Ukraine in the last hours

Rihanna is America’s youngest billionaire

Netflix premieres film with Nicolas Cage and is one of the most viewed on the platform

Sports:

Blatter and Platini acquitted in Swiss corruption trial

Djokovic beats Norrie to advance to Wimbledon final

Everything ready for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2022

Three players of the Colombian soccer team tested positive for covid-19

The women’s Vinotinto will debut in the Copa América this Saturday

Education is the development in man of all the perfection of which his nature is capable…Kant

As of Saturday, July 9, 2022

Subscribe in TELEGRAM to: “sontitulares” the one with the tricolor megaphone.

Soon the full headlines service will be sent associated with those who support the service through https://www.patreon.com/sontitles