Zumosol’s cousin is still strong but he no longer drinks his juices and is a real estate agent: “I can’t find them in the supermarket”

Zumosol’s cousin returns to the media arena after the crisis unleashed within the company. He adores the character but left television to open a real estate agency, where he assures that he is doing very well.

Changes ‘El primo de Zumosol’, from harassment “for ugly” to model and anti-bullying coach

Zumosol’s cousin is back in the news. Three years ago this supplement already contacted him because he told, as a result of a very serious and mediatic case of harassment of a child in Cádiz, that he had also suffered bullying when I was a child. These days his name is making headlines again. because the workers of Zumosol are suffering the ups and downs of continuous changes of owners in a company that lived its best days under the umbrella of Grupo Pascual.

To know more protests. Tired of being the ‘cousins’ of Zumosol: the struggle of 38 workers “abandoned and abandoned by the institutions” Tired of being the ‘cousins’ of Zumosol: the struggle of 38 workers “abandoned and abandoned by the institutions”

It was then, specifically in 1991, when Sergio Medialdea became Zumosol’s cousin and the image against harassment. “It was in the magazine Voucher, on the super pop… I remember going out next to Leonardo DiCaprio and saying: oh my, they’re just the same! Zumosol’s cousin is a kind of Spanish-style superhero and they stopped me on the street and always joked saying: ‘Why should I tell my cousin?’ Now it doesn’t happen to me anymore but there are times when it does.”

Zumosol’s cousin was 20 years old when he shot the ad. He is now 50 although he doesn’t look it. From 14 to 18 he suffered hell in high school that almost led him to throw himself on the Castelldefels train tracks. However, he managed to rewrite history for himself. He has published two books, one of them precisely with the title Rewrite your story. After the eternal popularity that being Zumosol’s cousin gave him, Sergio worked for some brands such as Emporio Armani and also on television. He collaborated on programs like Martian Chronicles and in a space presented by Alfonso Arús, where he met his wife, whom he married in June 2016. Together they are the parents of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl and they also run their own real estate agency. After a few years of experience in the sector, Sergio launched about six months ago to open his own real estate agency in Badalona: VIP house. “I came to this world by chance. In my family we sold an apartment and I said well, I think I can do this and I got my real estate agent title and then I set up my agency. The truth is that I’m doing very well. It’s a very innovative real estate company because we are the only one that pays the owner to sell his house, nobody does that. It is such a pioneering initiative that people mistrust it,” confess.

Sergio assures that he does not miss television and that he is doing much better selling houses. In fact, he is thinking of hiring someone else. Despite this, he complains about how hard it is to be an entrepreneur in Spain. “Setting up a business today… You have to have courage. In Spain, being an entrepreneur or self-employed is complicated, paying all day.

JUICES

Sergio recognizes the power that being Zumosol’s cousin gave him and for this reason he joined the Association of No to bullying. He usually gives talks whenever he can and they ask him to and he tries to be an example for the children. “That someone like me who was short, weak and with glass ass glasses He was Zumosol’s cousin and he managed to have a happy family life, I think he is an example. What impresses me the most is detecting the children’s tears when I give a talk and identifying that they are also being harassed”. He affirms that he tried to contact Zumosol when he was still living good times so that his image was present in the talks he da and that the brand was revalued. “I spoke to three different marketing directors but they ignored me, the truth. A shame because I think that taking a stand against bullying is a very powerful message. Bullying is a real problem that takes the lives of some children who can no longer. I looked for my second chance and luckily, because if I didn’t I couldn’t be enjoying my family”.

The cousin comes out very strong in the ad but now he says that he hardly has time to play sports and that his diet is that of common sense. Nothing of realfooding, only the motto of “everything in excess is bad”. She admits that she still drinks juices but not Zumosol’s anymore. “I can’t find them in the supermarket so I buy the ones from Mercadona.” However, he sends a message of encouragement to the workers at the Palma del Río plant. “I see it with sadness and totally unfair for people who have given much of their lives to grow a brand that once went very far in our country. I hope it is fixed as soon as possible and in the best way for the workers”.