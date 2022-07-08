Zendaya and Anne Hathaway gorgeous and sensual in the Bulgari commercial directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway at the center of the Bulgari commercial shot in Rome by Paolo Sorrentino between beauty, jewelry and sensuality.

Beautiful and sensual, adorned with jewels and diamonds, Anne Hathaway And Zendayawalk and dance in the elegant commercial directed by Paolo Sorrentino for Bulgari.

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Zendaya are the absolute protagonists of the sport on Bulgari jewels directed by Paolo Sorrentino. Entitled “Unexpected Wonders”, the two-and-a-half-minute short film is set in Rome and intrinsically recalls Anne Hathaway’s diamond-related roles in Ocean’s 8 and Beware of those two, plus a hint of Sapphic love.

“Accept the moving invitation of Rome and seek joy and wonder in every moment, sparkling with beauty in the most surprising places, knowing that staying curious opens us up to an infinity of wonderful opportunities”we read in the comment to the spot. “Discover #UnexpectedWonders, the new #Bulgari brand movie. #Roma.”

Anne Hathaway winks in the short film “In Search of Wonder …”, while Zendaya adds, “… there are no endings.” Elegant jewels are scattered around the estate as Hathaway eagerly gazes at the gemstones and at Zendaya herself. The two actresses seem to share the same complicity and their exchanges of glances have such a sensual charge as to fuel an entire film in its own right.

Suddenly, the jewels fall like petals from the ceiling. The butterflies float close to Anne Hathaway’s face before she launches into a slow, sensual dance reminiscent of the movements of Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction, but in slow motion. Zendaya slips into the frame alongside her colleague. The film ends with Hathaway’s arms wrapped around Zendaya, their heads touching.

“To discover unexpected wonders”Zendaya whispers.

Oscar 2022, Paolo Sorrentino on Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock: “I didn’t see him, I was smoking”

Paolo Sorrentino’s latest effort, It was the hand of God, was nominated for an Oscar 2022 as best international film. Sorrentino is currently working on an adaptation of the true Mob Girl story about a mother who lives on New York’s Lower East Side and becomes a mafia informant for the FBI.