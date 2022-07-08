Xanaxtasia: The Peruvian comedy about the popular drag quenn will premiere virtually

“The truth of Xanaxtasia“, the new Peruvian comedy starring the popular drag queen and icon of the LGTBQI+ community, will be available in our country virtually from Thursday, July 14, and promises those interested high doses of acid and sarcastic humor about the life of Xanaxtasia.

Her childhood, her family intimacies, her entry into the world of entertainment, her loves and the secrets that surround her, will be analyzed in a deep investigation that will reveal the secrets of this unique character.

With the aesthetics of a documentary, in the style of “The E True Hollywood Story“and with testimonies from journalists, family members, childhood friends and characters from the show, played by well-known figures from entertainment, this story will be revealed in a fictional game that imitates reality.

In addition to Xanaxtasia, Jely Reategui, Carlos Carlín, Renzo Schuller, Gisella Ponce de León, Fiorella Rodriguez, Mónica Torres, Jaime Choca Mandros, Anaí Padilla, Zagaladas, Maykol Show, Javiera Arnillas, TontaQueen, Percy Pls, Salandela, BlackVelour, Koky Belaunde and Marina Kapoor.

WHO IS THE ACTOR PLAYING XANAXTASIA?

Xanaxtasia He is a well-known character on social networks in our country and has become popular due to interviews with the cast of many well-known Netflix productions such as Sky Rojo, Rebelde and the Peruvian film ‘Until we meet again’. In addition, he is a well-followed artist by entertainment personalities whom he interviewed on his Xanaxlives network stream.

in 2017 Diego Munoz, the actor behind the character, finished studying theater with Bruno Odar, clown and impro with Wendy Ramos. He decided to create a fictional comic character that would tell a story through sarcasm and irony, using parody as a means of humor in order to make people laugh, and Xanaxtasia was born.

Since then he has participated in national and international events, with his peculiar sense of humor, animating shows and parties with contestants from the American reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

HOW TO SEE THE FILM PREMIERE VIRTUALLY?

Xanaxtasia She is the world’s most acclaimed and award-winning superstar and is intimate with all of Hollywood’s top performers. She is a mocatriz, model, singer and actress and has been a mother for three years. Winner of six Oscars, 35 Grammys, twelve Emmys, two Tonys, 154 recorded films, 200 million records sold and hundreds of fashion magazine covers, she has inspired all the celebrities in the world: Lady Gaga and Rihanna want to be like her and Meryl Streep and Sandra Bullock envy her to death.

After having had so many exes, including George Clooney, Hugh Jackman and Chris Evans, he still hasn’t found the love of his life: the perfect sugar. She blonde par excellence, fierce, absolute, dreamy, very dramatic and regal mother, she is undoubtedly an icon like few others. Through irony, humor and sarcasm, this popular character criticizes the prejudices, double standards and stereotypes that we have as a society. The project has been directed and written by Italo Carrera and Diego Munoz and produced by Piaf Productions.

From Thursday, July 14 to Sunday, August 14, those interested will be able to see the Peruvian comedy virtually. Tickets to enjoy the adventures of Xanaxtasia are available from 19.90 soles through Joinnus at the following link: https://live.joinnus.com/lima-proyecto-xanax-49004.

