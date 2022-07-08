The paparazzi They have done their thing again to leave us these images of actor Keanu Reeves while he walks the streets of New York with his girlfriend, the American artist Alexandra Grant.

These are the first photographs of the couple after their appearance on June 4 at the MOCA Gala 2022a red carpet in which the protagonist of Matrix let us see his happiest and most affectionate face while he smiled in love at his partner.

Keanu Reeves and his partner Alexandra Grant

Why Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are the coolest couple of the moment?GTres

Keanu and Alexandra have become one of the more couples cool of the moment and there are hundreds paparazzi trying to capture the perfect image. And it doesn’t surprise us, because the in lovewho prefer to stay away from the flashes and social events that are part of their profession, made their relationship official two years ago.

Rumored that they’ve been together since 2011, long before their public debut, and perhaps it’s these often stolen images and their discretion that we love so much.

Keanu and Alexandra at the MOCA Gala 2022

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant at the MOCA Gala 2022GTres

A real naturalnessartificial zero, in which they are shown as they are with a simplicity that we are not used to seeing among the Hollywood starsbut perhaps that is the facet that we miss so much and that conquers us, at least, in the case of Keanu Reeves.

