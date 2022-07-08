Who is the new character in the finale of “Thor: Love and Thunder”

ATTENTION: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS

In the finale of Thor: Love and Thunder – to be precise in the first of the two scenes between the credits – a new character for the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made his debut, but he is well known to comic fans: he is Hercules, the son of Zeus, played here. by actor Brett Goldstein (Derek, Ted Lasso).

In the comics, Hercules made his debut in a Thor story, on Journey into Mystery Annual 1 of October 1965, written by Stan Lee and drawn by Jack Kirby. As a rival of the god of thunder, Hercules soon became his ally, joining the Avengers as early as 1967 (on Avengers 45) and militating over the years in various incarnations of the super group.

Marvel’s Hercules is based on the eponymous character from Greek mythology, also known as Heracles. Just as Thor comes from northern myths and legends, Hercules belongs to the pantheon of gods of Olympus, alongside Zeus, Hades, Ares, Athena and all the others (also appearing sporadically in Marvel comics).

Like his mythological counterpart, Hercules is immortal and endowed with superhuman strength, stamina, agility and reflexes. He physically he is the strongest among the Olympians and is very skilled in hand-to-hand combat and in the use of bow and arrow. In his first appearances, he also wielded a golden-colored iron mace, which he claimed to be on par with Mjolnir, Thor’s enchanted hammer, albeit devoid of magical influences.

Whereas, right after the ending of Thor: Love and Thunder and the appearance of the character, a disclaimer announced that the god of thunder will soon return to the cinema, it cannot be excluded that his clash with Hercules may take place in a future fifth film dedicated to him.

Released starting July 6, Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the thunder god movie saga after Thor, Thor: The Dark World And Thor: Ragnarok. Directed and co-written by Taika Waititi, it also features Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr the butcher of the gods), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

